INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Ibotta, Inc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - IBTA

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or the"Company") (NYSE: IBTA).

The class action concerns whether Ibotta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 16, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ibotta securities pursuant and/or traceable to Ibotta's initial public offering (“IPO”). A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around April 18, 2024, Ibotta conducted its IPO of 6,560,700 shares of stock priced at $88.00 per share. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, Ibotta listed The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”) as one of the major retailers to which the Company“provide[s] offers on a white-label basis”. Then, on August 13, 2024, Ibotta filed its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2024, which contained no reference to a business relationship with Kroger. Since the IPO, Ibotta's stock price has fallen sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

