AST Launches Enhanced 2025 Industry Patent Purchase Program (IP3) With Group Licensing Option

AST launched its 10th annual IP3 initiative for 2025, connecting patent owners with leading technology companies for streamlined transactions.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Security Trust (AST ), a member-driven cooperative dedicated to mitigating patent risk, today announced the launch of IP3 2025 . This annual initiative, now in its 10th year, connects patent owners globally with AST's consortium of leading technology companies, offering a streamlined and transparent process for patent transactions.

Responding to increased market activity and the evolving needs of the intellectual property landscape, IP3 2025 continues the significant enhancement introduced in our previous IP3 2024 program: in addition to outright patent sales, AST will now also accept submissions for non-exclusive group licensing. This dual approach provides patent holders with greater flexibility and opportunities to monetize their assets while offering AST Members broader access to relevant technologies.

"The intellectual property market is dynamic, and AST has designed IP3 to be a straightforward and efficient channel for patent holders to engage with some of the world's top technology companies," said Mihir Patel, EVP, Licensing & Analytics at AST. "The inclusion of a group licensing option reflects this commitment, creating a more versatile platform that caters to a wider range of strategic IP objectives. We believe this will foster even greater participation from patent owners and AST Members."

The IP3 program builds upon the proven framework of maintaining a clear and efficient submission process. Key requirements include:

* Fixed Pricing:

- For outright sale: A fixed price must be provided for each patent family or group of families.

- For group licensing: A total fixed price is required for a non-exclusive license available to up to 35 AST Member companies.

How to Submit Patents to IP3 2025:

----------------------------------------------

Patent owners, brokers, universities, and law firms are invited to submit patents for consideration through the secure AST IP3 portal (ast/IP3) between June 2, 2025 and June 15, 2025.

Submission Guidelines:

-------------------------------

* Submissions should include the full patent family along with any supporting documents, such as marketing materials, evidence of use, and details of any encumbrances.

* Prior submissions from AST's Standard purchasing program may be transferred to IP3.

* All relevant program documents, including the Patent Assignment Agreement, Sublicense Rights Agreement, and Terms and Conditions, are available for download on the AST website (ast/IP3).

* AST strongly recommends that potential participants consult with legal counsel to fully understand the program requirements and agreements.

For comprehensive information about IP3 2025, including detailed FAQs, please visit ast/IP3 or email specific inquiries to ....



About Allied Security Trust (AST):

-------------------------------------------

Established in 2007, Allied Security Trust (AST) is a member-driven cooperative that provides a trusted and transparent way for global technology companies to mitigate patent risk. AST serves the world's most renowned and innovative companies through cost-sharing patent acquisitions and other strategic IP services. AST's defensive focus, collaborative approach, and deep industry expertise have made it a leading entity in the intellectual property community.

