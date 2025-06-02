Rachel Miracle Announces The Launch Of Her New Children's Book The Treasure You Seek

The Treasure You Seek

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Miracle, children's author and speaker , is excited to announce the launch of her latest picture book, The Treasure You Seek, starting June 2, 2025, for young readers and families everywhere. This imaginative story follows Hank, a mischievous boy with dreams of life on the sea, who discovers that the greatest treasures in life may not be what he initially expected.Set against the backdrop of a seaside village, The Treasure You Seek tells the tale of young Hank as he daydreams about becoming a pirate and sailing the open ocean. One evening, Hank stumbles upon a group of pirates burying a treasure chest. Caught in the act of watching them, he quickly offers his help, only to be rejected by the captain. The puzzling encounter leaves Hank full of questions. But the real surprise comes the next morning, when Hank returns to the beach hoping to uncover the hidden treasure. What he finds challenges his expectations and leaves readers with a heartfelt message about recognizing value in unexpected places.Rachel Miracle, who resides in Utah with her husband and their seven children, is known for her passionate approach to helping kids understand their self-worth. Through school visits and storytelling, she delivers age-appropriate messages that prompt reflection and confidence. With humor, heart, and imagination, Miracle's stories aim to shift perspectives and remind children that who they are is already something special.“I want kids to walk away from my stories with the feeling that they matter,” says Miracle.“This book takes an exciting turn, and I hope it encourages young readers to look within when searching for something valuable.”In addition to her writing, Rachel Miracle regularly speaks at elementary schools and engages with children through uplifting, interactive presentations. Her own children have honored her many times with the“Craziest Mom Award,” a title she wears with pride.The Treasure You Seek is available on Amazon Kindle .About Rachel MiracleRachel Miracle is a children's author and public speaker based in Utah. With a passion for helping young people recognize their potential and build self-worth, she writes imaginative and meaningful stories designed to empower children of all ages. Through her books and school visits, Rachel brings messages of hope, identity, and heart to classrooms and families.

