'Fields To Fortune' By Moses Heredia Hits Amazon Bestseller List, Shares Global Blueprint For Business Growth

LAGUNA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new nonfiction title, Fields to Fortune : The True Story of How a Farmhand Built a Global Empire, by entrepreneur and CEO Moses Heredia , has officially achieved bestseller status on Amazon, following its global release through Game Changer Publishing.The book, a memoir and business guide, tells the story of Heredia's journey from humble beginnings as a farmhand to becoming the founder of a thriving global enterprise. With a focus on leadership, resilience, and entrepreneurship, Fields to Fortune is being recognized not only for its compelling narrative but also for the practical framework it offers to those aiming to make a broad impact in the business world.Central to the book are the author's foundational principles, coined as the“4G's: God, Goals, Grind, and Global.” These four pillars outline Heredia's personal and professional ethos, emphasizing a values-based approach to leadership and success. Drawing from personal experiences, Heredia offers insights into overcoming adversity, navigating systemic challenges, and embracing a purpose-driven mindset.The book stands out for its direct confrontation of limiting narratives often faced by aspiring entrepreneurs. Heredia addresses common internalized beliefs such as“I'm just an immigrant,”“I'm not educated,” or“I wasn't born into wealth.” Through a combination of personal testimony and leadership lessons, he makes the case that one's past does not dictate their future, and that impactful leadership is accessible to those who commit to growth and contribution.In addition to storytelling, the book offers readers practical guidance, motivational reflections, and what Heredia refers to as leadership“proverbs.” These insights are designed to inspire reflection and support readers in clarifying their own path forward, whether in business, leadership, or personal development.Since its launch, the book has garnered attention across multiple platforms for its unique combination of personal vulnerability and business strategy. It has resonated with aspiring entrepreneurs, community leaders, and readers seeking an alternative to traditional corporate success models.Moses Heredia is the CEO of Global Processing Systems, a leading provider of business solutions that serves clients across multiple industries nationwide. He is also a speaker and mentor, known for equipping others with the tools and mindset to lead with purpose and scale with intention.For more information about the book or to learn more about the Author's work, visit .

Nicole Vallance

Global Processing Systems

+1 530-965-0567

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.