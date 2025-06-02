Wingate Companies Celebrates Grand Opening Of Cypress 595, Atlanta's Premier Affordable Housing Community

Wingate Companies

Wingate Companies Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony on June 3rd at 10:00 AM

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wingate Companies is proud to announce the grand opening of Cypress 595, a new affordable housing development located in the heart of Atlanta. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM at 595 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.The event will feature special remarks from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has been a vocal advocate for equitable housing and inclusive development across the city. His presence underscores the significance of Cypress 595 as a key step forward in delivering housing solutions for Atlanta's diverse and growing population.“Developments like Cypress 595 reflect our city's commitment to ensuring that every Atlantan-regardless of income-has access to safe, dignified, and affordable housing,” said Mayor Dickens.“This is the kind of partnership and progress we need more of.”Cypress 595 redefines affordable living with thoughtfully designed apartment homes and an amenity-rich environment. The community includes stainless steel appliances, durable laminate flooring, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, a rooftop deck with skyline views, a fitness center, cyber café, kids' community area, and a Parcel Pending package management system.“We believe everyone deserves a place to call home that supports their growth and wellbeing,” said a spokesperson for Wingate Companies.“Cypress 595 reflects that belief- and our ongoing investment in building stronger, more inclusive communities throughout Atlanta.”The development offers a range of units based on income qualifications. Prospective residents are encouraged to visit or contact the leasing team to learn more.Event Details:Location: Cypress 595 – 595 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30308Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025Time: 10:00 AM ETAbout Wingate CompaniesWingate Companies is a leader in the development and management of affordable and market-rate housing across the U.S. With a deep-rooted commitment to community impact, Wingate delivers quality living environments that empower residents and elevate neighborhoods.Media RSVP: Please confirm attendance by June 2 at ...

