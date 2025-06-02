Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal For Creating New Sub-Division In Murshidabad District

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) A proposal to create a new sub-division in the communally sensitive Murshidabad district was cleared at a crucial meeting of the West Bengal Cabinet on Monday.

The announcement for the creation of the new sub-division was made by the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on May 6 during her visit to those spots in the district which were ravaged by communal violence in April after protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

The proposal has finally been cleared by the state Cabinet at a meeting on Monday.

The new division will be carved out of the three pockets of Suti (Block-1 and Block-II), Farakka, and Dhuliyan, all of which are currently parts of the Jangipur sub-division in Murshidabad district.

Incidentally, the Suti, Farakka, and Dhuliyan were pockets in the district that were the most affected by the communal violence in April.

With the creation of the new subdivision, the total number of subdivisions in Murshidabad district will increase to six.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during their recent, visits to West Bengal launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress and accused them of allowing communal violence in Murshidabad to continue till the time central armed police forces (CAPF) were deployed following an order by a special division bench of Calcutta High Court.

Both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister referred to a recent report of a probe committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court, where one Trinamool Congress MLA and one ruling party councillor were accused of supervising the communal violence being present at the spot.

However, the Chief Minister had claimed that the communal tension at Murshidabad was masterminded by the BJP. She also claimed that she had supporting proof for her claims, which she would reveal at the“right” moment.