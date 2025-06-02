METAVERSAL ANNOUNCES UPCOMING LAUNCH OF ETHERX

World's First Pure Play Company for Compounding Ethereum

MIAMI, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaversal, the modern merchant bank for the digital culture economy, today announced the upcoming launch of EtherX, a first-of-its-kind Ethereum compounding company designed to deliver scalable, transparent, and on-chain native yield.

The global economy is coming fully on-chain, with Ethereum solidifying its position as the leading blockchain for decentralized finance, stablecoins, rare digital objects, and real-world asset tokenization.

"The world will continue to choose the settlement layer that is the most secure, credibly neutral, and transparent. That's why Ethereum is unstoppable. EtherX is our rallying point," said Yossi Hasson, CEO and co-founder of Metaversal.

EtherX will compound Ethereum's native asset, ETH, at an unprecedented scale by employing a range of yield-generating strategies and operating business units that act as an engine to consistently increase ownership of ETH.

"Passive Ethereum exposure is a recipe for mediocrity. We are launching EtherX to create an institutional-grade ETH compounding machine, producing a substantial real yield month after month denominated in ETH – the bedrock smart contract blockchain that has occupied almost all of our team's time and attention over the last four years," said Dan Schmerin, President and co-founder of Metaversal.

Through extensive research and testing over the last year, Metaversal has identified an innovative and scalable approach to compounding ETH returns without relying exclusively on traditional debt instruments. We believe this proprietary approach can generate meaningful yield while significantly reducing the need for leverage and the risks commonly associated with its extensive use.

EtherX will also leverage a proprietary AI driven on-chain underwriting protocol to optimize risk management and yield generation strategies, further enhancing the overall performance and resilience of its Ethereum compounding operations.

EtherX is actively exploring structural pathways to broaden access to its compounding business, including strategic partnerships and long-term growth initiatives.

About Metaversal

Metaversal is a modern merchant bank for the digital culture economy-backing, building, and launching the next wave of Web3 products and protocols focused on ownership. Our mission is to reimagine ownership by giving everyone a stake in the future they help create. From tokenized finance and asset-backed infrastructure to culturally significant digital assets, we're redefining what it means to own, earn, and participate on-chain.

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

SOURCE Metaversal

