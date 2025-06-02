Family Care Center Opens Outpatient Mental Health Clinic In Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's leading outpatient behavioral health services providers, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Gilbert, Arizona. This marks the organization's fourth location in the state-reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based mental health care throughout the greater Phoenix area.

Arizona continues to face a critical shortage of mental health resources. The 2024 State of Mental Health in America report ranks among the worst states in access to services. In Gilbert and nearby communities, many individuals struggle to find providers who accept insurance or offer timely appointments.

"Our new clinic reflects our commitment to making high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable for the Gilbert community," said Dr. Chris Ivany, Chief Executive Officer of Family Care Center. "We're proud to provide compassionate, in-network services close to home, so individuals and families can get help when they need it, without the long wait or long drive."

Now accepting new patients, the Gilbert clinic offers appointments within a week and provides a full continuum of in-network care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors. Services include:



Individual, couples, and family therapy

Psychiatric care and medication management Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for depression, anxiety, OCD, and more

"At Family Care Center, we recognize that every person's mental health journey is unique," said Regional Director Dr. Mireille Reece. "Our team in Gilbert is dedicated to delivering personalized, collaborative care that supports healing, resilience, and long-term well-being."

Patients benefit from integrated care plans and close coordination between therapists, psychiatrists, and other mental health professionals. More than 90% of Family Care Center patients report positive mental health outcomes -far exceeding the national benchmark of 52%.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the new Gilbert clinic, visit or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 40 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

