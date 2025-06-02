Vectra AI Named A Leader In The First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant For Network Detection And Response

Recognized for the Strength of its AI-Driven NDR Platform, Vectra AI is Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute in the Inaugural Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Respons (NDR). Vectra AI is positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision, and is the only vendor in the report to be named a leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for NDR and a Customer Choice Winner for NDR in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Custome .

The Vectra AI Platfor is purpose-built to defend modern hybrid environments from identity and network-based attacks. As threats accelerate across cloud, data center, remote, and OT domains, Vectra AI provides comprehensive coverage to reduce attack exposure. Its AI agents continuously triage, correlate, and prioritize real threats in real time – eliminating alert fatigue and accelerating response. With Vectra AI, defenders gain control to detect, hunt, investigate, and respond to attacks across the full threat landscape, enabling security teams to focus on maturing their security posture.

"Gartner's decision to publish a Magic Quadrant for NDR reflects just how essential this market has become in modern cyber defense," said Hitesh Sheth, founder and CEO of Vectra AI. "Being recognized as a Leader in this inaugural report reinforces Vectra AI's position at the forefront of this critical space. As organizations grapple with growing complexity, identity-based attacks, and AI-driven threats, the Vectra AI Platform delivers what modern defenders need – coverage that reduces exposure, clarity that cuts through the noise, and control to act with speed and confidence."

Vectra AI has been recognized by customers for outstanding product performance and support, earning the distinction of Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response. As of January 2024, Vectra AI holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on 96 reviews, with 96% of customers saying they would recommend the platform. This recognition reflects Vectra AI's deep commitment to customer success and ongoing innovation in protecting modern networks from modern attacks.

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks. The Vectra AI Platform delivers AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) to surface and stop threats across the data center, campus, remote work, identity, cloud, and OT environments. In the first-ever Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Network Detection and Response, Vectra AI was named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. With 35 patents in AI security and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on Vectra AI to see and stop attacks their other tools can't. For more information, visit

