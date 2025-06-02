Press release - SPIE acquires Rovitech in the Netherlands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of Rovitech, a Dutch technical services provider specialising in ICT, telecom and electrical installations. This acquisition will strengthen SPIE's expertise in data centres and support the expansion of its nationwide footprint in the Netherlands.

Founded in 2005 and located in Houten, Rovitech specialises technical services for data centres and network infrastructure. The company is active in the design, installation, as well as 24/7 management and maintenance of data centres and server rooms, for which it also installs cooling systems, fire and intrusion protection, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and emergency power supplies. Moreover, it is expert in the installation, management and maintenance of network and transmitter infrastructure. Lastly, the company has solid expertise in electrical installations and Distributed Antennas systems (DAS).

With this large array of expertise, Rovitech provides reliable and innovative end-to-end solutions for business-critical environments. With 25 employees, Rovitech generated revenue of 7 million in 2024.

This acquisition is fully aligned with SPIE's growth strategy and its ambitions to further strengthen its presence in the Netherlands, particularly as a data centre specialist. Rovitech's expertise in 24/7 data center support is highly complementary to SPIE Nederland's existing Data Centres business unit. Both will combine their expertise in energy-efficient IT to support the development of more sustainable data centre solutions. This acquisition will also allow SPIE to broaden its service offering in the central and eastern regions of the Netherlands, further enhancing its local presence.



Raymond Jacobs, director of SPIE's ICT Services & Specials division, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Rovitech's experts to our existing Data Centres business unit. By combining our strengths, we will enhance both the scope and responsiveness of our services. Sustainability and innovation are key priorities in today's data centre market, and we will pool our expertise and accelerate progress in these areas for the benefit of our clients."

Rob Nagtegaal, current co-owner of Rovitech, added: "For us, this is a step forward. By combining our knowledge and experience with SPIE's strength and expertise, we can do more for our clients and colleagues. We continue to do what we do best, but with new opportunities to grow, innovate and build the digital future together."

About SPIE

SPIE is an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the field of energy and data transmission. Our 55,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition

and responsible digital transformation together with our customers.

The SPIE Group achieved consolidated revenues of €9.9 billion and consolidated EBITA of €712 million in 2024.

Attachment

Press release - SPIE acquires Rovitech in the Netherlands