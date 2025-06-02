Forex University Launches Intermediate Course: Technical Analysis Mastery
Forex University Intermediate Course: Technical Analysis Mastery
This launch follows the success of the Forex University Beginner Program and reflects the platform's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, no-nonsense training that prepares students to trade with clarity and confidence.
Course Highlights:
- 5 In-Depth Modules 20+ Chapters of professional content 6 Quizzes to reinforce key concepts 20+ Audio Lessons for learning on the go 10 Interactive Simulations for real-time practice 8 Expert Signal Tools to apply technical setups live
Students will master everything from candlestick behavior to advanced indicators like MACD, RSI, ATR, and Stochastics - all presented in clear language designed for global learners.
The course is priced at $199.95 and is available now at:
Affiliate Partners: Big Payouts, Bigger Opportunity
As with the Beginner Program, affiliates earn a 20% commission on every sale of the Intermediate Course - meaning nearly $40 per sale for every student referred. This generous structure offers content creators, educators, and influencers in the finance space a strong incentive to promote the new release.
To learn more about the affiliate program, visit:
What's Next: White-Label Education for Brokers
With both the Beginner and Intermediate Courses now live, Forex University is expanding into White-Label partnerships with brokers worldwide . These cobranded offerings allow brokers to provide trusted, structured education directly to their clients - helping onboard, retain, and empower new traders with no additional content creation required. Brokers receive a fully managed subdomain and student dashboard, along with simulation tools, lead capture integration, and optional marketing support.
About Forex University
Forex University is an educational platform offering beginner-friendly and professional-level forex trading courses, tools, and simulations. Designed with simplicity, structure, and global accessibility in mind, its programs equip new traders with the skills they need to trade smarter, not harder.
Press Contact
Maria Santos
Media Relations, Forex University
Legal Disclaimer:
