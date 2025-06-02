Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-06-02 11:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,932 Ageas shares in the period from 26-05-2025 until 30-05-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
26-05-2025 10,760 618,652 57.50 57.35 57.60
27-05-2025 9,349 537,496 57.49 57.25 57.75
28-05-2025 14,400 823,522 57.19 57.05 57.45
29-05-2025 19,365 1,109,595 57.30 56.95 57.95
30-05-2025 15,058 865,119 57.45 57.20 57.80
Total 68,932 3,954,385 57.37 56.95 57.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,281,897 shares for a total amount of EUR 164,104,202. This corresponds to 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

As Monday June 9th is a public holiday, the press release of week 23 will be shared on Tuesday June 10.

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release

Search