Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 458,824 treasury shares.

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 34,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 26 to 30 May 2025.

