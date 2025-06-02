Transformation Counseling, LLC Launches Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Services

Transformation Counseling is a trauma-informed mental health practice based in St. Louis, Missouri, founded by Kate Schroeder.

Therapy practice now includes guided psychedelic experiences under licensed facilitation in Oregon and Colorado

- Kate Schroeder, LPC, LMHC, NCCST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transformation Counseling, LLC , a therapy practice based in St. Louis, Missouri and led by Kate Schroeder, LPC, LMHC, NCC - a licensed clinical psychotherapist in Missouri, Oregon and Washington - today announced the addition of psychedelic-assisted therapy services. These services are legally offered under Schroeder's licensure as a psilocybin facilitator in Oregon and Colorado and are supported by advanced clinical training. Schroeder is a trauma-trained provider of a variety of therapeutic services, including personality typing, somatic and experiential healing and inner child work. Now a Certified Psychedelic-Assisted Therapist with advanced certification in psychedelic therapy modalities, Schroeder is expanding her offerings to guide clients through transformative psychedelic experiences.Schroeder, an advocate for psychedelic-assisted therapy, believes that in controlled environments and under expert supervision, psychedelics can offer a fresh perspective, helping individuals process deep-seated emotional pain in transformative ways. This belief aligns with a growing body of research exploring the therapeutic potential of psychedelic and dissociative substances for mental health conditions. At Transformation Counseling, this approach is offered through a structured, trauma-informed and legally compliant psychedelic-assisted therapy program. Schroeder's approach is especially well-suited for clients navigating trauma, depression, anxiety, addiction, complex PTSD and long-standing inner conflict.Each journey is personalized and begins with a comprehensive clinical intake, followed by several preparation sessions to establish trust, clarify goals and ensure emotional readiness. The guided psychedelic session, offered in licensed settings in Oregon and Colorado, is conducted with Schroeder present to provide safety, regulation and compassionate support. Following the experience, clients engage in deep integration work with multiple follow-up sessions, where insights are grounded into daily life for real, sustainable healing.This work reflects a growing movement among trauma-informed clinicians to incorporate expanded states of consciousness into therapy, backed by promising research from institutions such as Johns Hopkins, MAPS and Imperial College London."True transformation doesn't come from the medicine alone," said Schroeder.“It comes from the depth of intention, the safety of the container and the skilled guidance before, during and after the journey. Psychedelics open the door, but it's how we walk through that matters.”Schroeder brings more than 25 years of experience to her practice. Her career has taken her through diverse professional environments, including university mental health centers, clinical research and private practice. She is a Licensed Psilocybin Facilitator in both Oregon and Colorado, two of the only U.S. states where psilocybin services are legally sanctioned. Her multidisciplinary training includes certifications in massage therapy, somatic bodywork, physical education and personality typology (MBTI and Enneagram), offering clients a deeply integrative lens into their own healing process.At Transformation Counseling, Schroeder helps clients move beyond temporary relief toward deep emotional healing and authentic self-discovery. Whether through conventional therapy or guided psychedelic work, Schroeder helps clients access the parts of themselves that have long been buried and begin the sacred work of becoming whole again.Psychedelic-assisted sessions are currently offered in Oregon and Colorado through legal channels. Pricing varies by location and service type. Her work bridges traditional psychotherapy with emerging, evidence-based modalities, including psychedelic-assisted therapy, somatic and experiential approaches and personality-based depth work. At Transformation Counseling, no two healing journeys are the same. Every service is rooted in deep presence, ethical integrity and a personalized approach to transformation. Whether through conventional therapy or expanded-state work, clients are supported in reclaiming their sense of wholeness. To learn more, visit

