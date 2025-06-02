Point32health Names Patrick Gilligan As New Chief Executive Officer

CANTON, Mass., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced that its board of directors has hired Patrick Gilligan as the organization's chief executive officer effective June 16, 2025.

Eileen Auen, executive chair of Point32Health's board of directors, will work closely with Gilligan and the board to ensure an effective and smooth leadership transition.

"On behalf of the entire Point32Health organization, we are thrilled to welcome Pat as our new chief executive officer," said Auen. "A New England native, Pat has deep knowledge and decades of experience in health care insurance and in the health care industry, as well as an accomplished track record of success. He is a proven leader and will help drive the changes needed to lead Point32Health through the unprecedented challenges the industry is facing. We are confident that Pat, supported by our senior leadership team, will take our organization forward to a successful future."

"I'm excited to join Point32Health as its CEO at such a pivotal time in the health care industry," said Gilligan. "I look forward to working closely with Point32Health's strong leadership team and incredible colleagues to execute on our purpose and strategic vision. As we enter this important next chapter for our organization, we will position Point32Health to perform at its full potential and to drive growth. Further, we will strengthen our unwavering commitment to empowering healthier lives for our members and communities."

Gilligan joins Point32Health from CWH Advisors, a management consulting firm that works exclusively with health care organizations, where he was a partner. Prior to Joining CWH Advisors, he served as chief commercial officer and executive vice president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. Additionally, Gilligan held leadership roles in two Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts subsidiaries. He served as President of Indigo Insurance Services, a full-service insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of specialty insurance products, and as CEO of Zaffre Investments, an organization that invested in solutions to drive healthcare innovation and improve care delivery. Previously, he served as senior vice president of health systems alliance at CVS Health. Gilligan received a bachelor of arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

The appointment of Gilligan follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by a selection committee of the board, which vetted and interviewed a slate of candidates. The committee retained a national executive search firm to provide support through the search process.

