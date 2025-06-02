Color Health Presents Findings On National Telehealth-Based Cancer Screening Programs At ASCO 2025
Programs were designed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society
CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting, Color Health presented new findings on the effectiveness of two nation-wide, virtual-first screening programs for colorectal and lung cancer. These programs were designed to expand access to cancer screening and were developed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society.
Aligned with the conference theme of "Driving Knowledge to Action: Building a Better Future," Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is dedicated to delivering center of excellence cancer care to all patients, from screening to survivorship care. The research presented today at ASCO reflects a commitment to access and rigorous evaluation. Titled "Improving Access to Cancer Screening Through National Telehealth-Based Lung and Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs," the research highlights preliminary results from two initiatives aimed at reducing inequities in early cancer detection using a virtual-first model.
"Despite strong evidence supporting the efficacy of cancer screening, many patients - particularly those in healthcare deserts - face logistical, financial, and systemic barriers," said senior author William L. Dahut, MD, Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society. "The programs demonstrate that telehealth can be a powerful tool to deliver equitable, scalable cancer screening."
Program Highlights
The Color free cancer screening programs based on ACS screening guidelines and analyzed by Color utilize a centralized digital interface for cancer risk assessments, patient education, home-based testing, and appointment scheduling. Color, through its physician-led team implementing the program, personalized recommendations and managed follow-up on results.1
-
Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Program : Launched in June 2024, Color drives CRC testing through a closed-loop virtual clinical program. At-home fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) are distributed to eligible adults (ages 45–75) via community partners such as federally qualified health centers and libraries.
Lung Cancer Screening Program : Initiated in November 2023, Color evaluates eligibility of individuals seeking lung cancer screening, enables low-dose CT scan scheduling, and ensures appropriate clinical follow-up of results through its virtual platform.
Research Focus
-
Determine patient-initiated interest and final eligibility for cancer screening
Evaluate success of community partnerships and virtual care navigation to enable rapid, accessible cancer screening
Determine outcomes of closed-loop, physician-led virtual cancer screening clinical management
"This work demonstrates how we can reimagine cancer care as a service that meets people where they are - at home and in their communities," said co-author Rebecca Miksad, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Color Health. "By integrating virtual care with personalized support, we can bridge persistent gaps in access and bring evidence-based preventive care to those who need it most."
"We believe we've shown what's possible when technology, public health, and community infrastructure come together to remove long-standing barriers to cancer prevention," said Miksad. "We are proud to work with the ACS to support innovative models that help ensure equitable access to life-saving cancer care delivery."
The data demonstrate that telehealth-driven, community-based models can meaningfully deliver access to cancer screening. By reducing logistical barriers and offering personalized, virtual support and medical care, these programs represent a scalable strategy to close screening gaps nationwide.
Poster Details
-
Title: Improving access to cancer screening through national telehealth-based lung and colorectal cancer screening programs
Abstract: 1549
Poster Board Number: 315
About Color Health
Color Health is changing the way patients access cancer care through a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated, and fully owned Virtual Cancer Clinic. Powered by a 50-state oncologist-led team of clinical experts, Color provides proactive, evidence-based care that is accessible to anyone, anytime, and at every step of the cancer journey. We partner with employers, health plans, unions, and government agencies to improve accessibility of early interventions, timely diagnosis, oncology care management, and survivorship care. Connect with Color on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and .
1 ACS does not provide clinical care. ACS does not endorse any product, service, or providers.
Media Contact
Andy Kill
[email protected]
Lily Peskin
[email protected]
SOURCE Color HealthWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment