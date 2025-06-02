Color Health Presents Findings On National Telehealth-Based Cancer Screening Programs At ASCO 2025

Programs were designed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting, Color Health presented new findings on the effectiveness of two nation-wide, virtual-first screening programs for colorectal and lung cancer. These programs were designed to expand access to cancer screening and were developed in collaboration with the American Cancer Society.

Aligned with the conference theme of "Driving Knowledge to Action: Building a Better Future," Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is dedicated to delivering center of excellence cancer care to all patients, from screening to survivorship care. The research presented today at ASCO reflects a commitment to access and rigorous evaluation. Titled "Improving Access to Cancer Screening Through National Telehealth-Based Lung and Colorectal Cancer Screening Programs," the research highlights preliminary results from two initiatives aimed at reducing inequities in early cancer detection using a virtual-first model.

"Despite strong evidence supporting the efficacy of cancer screening, many patients - particularly those in healthcare deserts - face logistical, financial, and systemic barriers," said senior author William L. Dahut, MD, Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society. "The programs demonstrate that telehealth can be a powerful tool to deliver equitable, scalable cancer screening."

Program Highlights

The Color free cancer screening programs based on ACS screening guidelines and analyzed by Color utilize a centralized digital interface for cancer risk assessments, patient education, home-based testing, and appointment scheduling. Color, through its physician-led team implementing the program, personalized recommendations and managed follow-up on results.1



Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Program : Launched in June 2024, Color drives CRC testing through a closed-loop virtual clinical program. At-home fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) are distributed to eligible adults (ages 45–75) via community partners such as federally qualified health centers and libraries. Lung Cancer Screening Program : Initiated in November 2023, Color evaluates eligibility of individuals seeking lung cancer screening, enables low-dose CT scan scheduling, and ensures appropriate clinical follow-up of results through its virtual platform.

Research Focus



Determine patient-initiated interest and final eligibility for cancer screening

Evaluate success of community partnerships and virtual care navigation to enable rapid, accessible cancer screening Determine outcomes of closed-loop, physician-led virtual cancer screening clinical management

"This work demonstrates how we can reimagine cancer care as a service that meets people where they are - at home and in their communities," said co-author Rebecca Miksad, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Color Health. "By integrating virtual care with personalized support, we can bridge persistent gaps in access and bring evidence-based preventive care to those who need it most."

"We believe we've shown what's possible when technology, public health, and community infrastructure come together to remove long-standing barriers to cancer prevention," said Miksad. "We are proud to work with the ACS to support innovative models that help ensure equitable access to life-saving cancer care delivery."

The data demonstrate that telehealth-driven, community-based models can meaningfully deliver access to cancer screening. By reducing logistical barriers and offering personalized, virtual support and medical care, these programs represent a scalable strategy to close screening gaps nationwide.

Poster Details



Title: Improving access to cancer screening through national telehealth-based lung and colorectal cancer screening programs

Abstract: 1549 Poster Board Number: 315

About Color Health

Color Health is changing the way patients access cancer care through a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated, and fully owned Virtual Cancer Clinic. Powered by a 50-state oncologist-led team of clinical experts, Color provides proactive, evidence-based care that is accessible to anyone, anytime, and at every step of the cancer journey. We partner with employers, health plans, unions, and government agencies to improve accessibility of early interventions, timely diagnosis, oncology care management, and survivorship care. Connect with Color on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and .

1 ACS does not provide clinical care. ACS does not endorse any product, service, or providers.

Media Contact

Andy Kill

[email protected]

Lily Peskin

[email protected]

SOURCE Color Health

