Trustarc Launches Global CBPR And PRP Certifications, Expanding Privacy Protection And Accountability

The Global CBPR and PRP systems launched by the Global CBPR Forum provide a government-backed, interoperable, and flexible approach for validating robust privacy practices and cross-border data transfers. The certifications allow companies to build and demonstrate trust across multiple participating jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Singapore, and more. Interest continues to grow with countries like India exploring participation and more than 24 countries participating in Global CBPR workshops, underscoring the international momentum for cooperative privacy governance.

The Chair of the Global CBPR Forum, Shannon Coe, emphasized the importance of these certifications in today's digital economy. She states, "The launch of the Global CBPR and Global PRP Systems empowers companies worldwide to uphold the highest standards of data privacy, fosters trust, enables trade, and drives innovation in a connected future. We encourage companies operating in the global market to consider becoming certified and jurisdictions to join the Forum to make this tool available to companies in their jurisdictions."

With decades of experience certifying privacy programs under APEC CBPR and other global frameworks, TrustArc, through its TRUSTe certification offerings, has been a pioneer in accountability-based privacy assurance. As the first U.S. Accountability Agent and the first in the world to certify companies to the APEC systems since 2013 , TRUSTe has helped shape the global approach to cross-border data protection. The launch of this certification comes at a pivotal time as businesses face increasing complexity in international data transfer requirements and rising consumer expectations for responsible data stewardship.

"TrustArc is proud to support the Global CBPR Forum in this significant evolution of cross-border privacy governance," said Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer at TrustArc. "As one of the first Accountability Agents for the Global CBPR and PRP systems, we're excited to help organizations meet growing international privacy expectations. These certifications provide businesses with a meaningful way to demonstrate accountability, while giving consumers the assurance that their data is handled with care, no matter where it goes."

TrustArc's certification services for the Global CBPR and PRP systems are now available to organizations seeking to validate their privacy practices and streamline cross-border data transfers across jurisdictions. Certification through TrustArc offers a structured path to compliance and public trust, helping companies differentiate themselves in a competitive, privacy-conscious market.

Upcoming Global Report Highlights Importance of Cross-Border Data Transfer Certifications

The upcoming 6th annual 2025 Global Privacy Benchmarks Report from TrustArc, set to release later this June, sheds light on the operational challenges and strategic priorities privacy teams face around the world. The report, developed by TrustArc based on extensive global survey data, reveals that cross-border data transfer compliance remains a top concern and a key differentiator for mature privacy programs. Early insights from the 2025 report include:



42% of respondents report that managing cross-border data transfers is challenging or extremely challenging .



Cross-border data transfer issues rank in the Top 5 challenges organizations face in managing their overall privacy programs.

Top-performing organizations scoring highest on the Global Privacy Index are significantly more likely to align with structured, global accountability frameworks such as APEC CBPR & PRP, NYMITY, AICPA/CICA, and COBIT . These companies report a 75% privacy competence score , highlighting the strong link between certification and privacy program maturity.

About TrustArc

TrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at .

