Elevator Service Inc. (ESI) Acquires American Elevator, Expands Operations Into Oklahoma And Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), a leading provider of elevator maintenance, modernization, and repair services throughout the United States, is proud to announce the acquisition of American Elevator, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The acquisition marks a significant step in ESI's strategic growth initiative, broadening its service footprint across the Southwest and reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier elevator solutions nationwide. With established operations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and West Texas, American Elevator brings strong regional coverage and deep customer relationships to the ESI portfolio.

"American Elevator has built a strong reputation for customer-focused service and technical excellence," said Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI. "We're excited to welcome their talented team into the ESI family. This partnership strengthens our presence in the region and allows us to better serve our customers with the same high standards they've come to expect from both companies."

Founded in 1975, American Elevator has been a trusted name in the Oklahoma elevator industry, providing maintenance, repair, and modernization services to a wide range of clients. With this acquisition, all existing American Elevator employees will join the ESI team, ensuring seamless service continuity for customers.

"We're thrilled to join forces with ESI," said Steve Schmidt, President of American Elevator. "Our shared values, commitment to safety, and passion for customer satisfaction make this a natural fit. This partnership brings exciting opportunities for our team and enhanced resources for our customers."

As part of the acquisition, American Elevator will continue to operate under its existing name while integrating ESI's advanced systems, training programs, and operational support.

