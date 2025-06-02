INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Viatris Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - VTRS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris, Inc. (“Viatris” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Viatris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 3, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Viatris securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2025, Viatris issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which missed consensus estimates with respect to key metrics. In addition, Viatris provided lower-than-expected full-year guidance for 2025. Viatris also provided an update on remediation work at a manufacturing facility in India following receipt of a warning letter and import alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, advising that it was“more than halfway through its remediation efforts and expects to be completed in a few months at which time the Company anticipates requesting FDA to conduct a reinspection of the facility.”

On this news, Viatris's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 15.21%, to close at $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980