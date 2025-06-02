403
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 2.6.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 2.6.2025
|Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 2.6.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.6.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|1 100
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,4182
|EUR
|Total cost
|7 060,02
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 1 798 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.6.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: ...
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
Attachment
-
Siili 2.6.2025 Trades
Legal Disclaimer:
