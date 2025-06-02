JP Nadda Asks All BJP Units, Karyakartas In NE States To Assist Flood-Hit People

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has asked BJP state units and Karyakartas of all northeastern states to provide all possible assistance to the flood-affected people of the region.

The National BJP President on Monday expressed his deep concern over the heavy monsoon rain, landslides and floods affecting the people of all eight northeastern states since last week. Nadda, in a post on X, said: "Deeply concerned for the people affected by the continuous heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeastern states.”

“I have directed BJP state units and Karyakartas to provide all possible assistance in accordance with the issued guidelines. I urge everyone in the affected areas to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel and follow the advisories from local authorities,” the BJP President said.

In floods and landslides triggered by the heavy rains, at least 35 people, including women and children, have been killed in six northeastern states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

According to the officials of different northeastern states, out of 35 deaths during the current spell of rain and floods since May 29, at least 10 people each were killed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, followed by six each in Meghalaya and Mizoram, two in Tripura and one in Nagaland. Disaster management officials of the northeastern states said that the deaths were reported due to drowning, landslides and waterlogging.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Ministers of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma), Arunachal Pradesh (Pema Khandu) and Sikkim (Prem Singh Tamang) and Manipur Governor (Ajay Kumar Bhalla) and inquired about the flood situation. The Home Minister also assured of the Central government's help to the flood-affected states.

In a post on X, HM Shah said:“Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.”

In Assam alone, according to the report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 3.64 lakh people were affected by the floods and rains in 17 districts. The ASDMA report said that over 3,524.38 hectares of crop lands were affected in 764 villages under 17 districts. Thousands of men, women and children were also affected in the other northeastern states.