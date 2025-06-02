Dr. Alexander Rivkin Co-Authors Landmark Phase 2B Study On Onabotulinumtoxina For Masseter Muscle Prominence Published In Aesthetic Surgery Journal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Rivkin collaborated with leading international researchers including Dr. Steven Liew, Dr. Derek Jones, Dr. Steven Dayan, Dr. Sabrina Fabi, and Dr. Brian Biesman on this landmark multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The study evaluated the effectiveness of onabotulinumtoxinA in reducing masseter muscle prominence-a condition that can create a wide, square jawline appearance and affect facial aesthetics.

The research findings demonstrated that onabotulinumtoxinA administered in single or multiple treatments over one year was associated with significant reductions in masseter muscle volume and prominence severity, while maintaining an acceptable safety profile. The study represents a major advancement in understanding how botulinum toxin can be safely and effectively used for lower facial contouring.

"This research represents an important milestone in expanding our treatment options for patients seeking non-surgical facial enhancement," said Dr. Rivkin. "The results provide valuable clinical evidence supporting the use of onabotulinumtoxinA for masseter muscle prominence, allowing us to offer patients a safe, effective solution for achieving more refined facial contours without surgery."

The comprehensive study involved multiple international clinical sites and represents years of meticulous research and data collection. For patients with masseter muscle prominence-often characterized by a square or wide lower face appearance-this treatment offers a minimally invasive alternative to surgical interventions. The research findings support the growing trend toward non-surgical facial contouring procedures that can achieve significant aesthetic improvements with minimal downtime.

Dr. Rivkin's participation in this landmark study underscores his commitment to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine through rigorous clinical research. As a leader in non-surgical facial treatments and pioneer of the non-surgical rhinoplasty technique, Dr. Rivkin continues to contribute to the scientific literature that guides best practices in aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Alexander Rivkin is a facial aesthetic specialist and Assistant Clinical Professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, his residency in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery was at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Rivkin is globally recognized as a pioneer in non-surgical rhinoplasty and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications on aesthetic procedures.

Dr. Rivkin's practice, RIVKIN Aesthetics, is located in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, offering cutting-edge non-surgical facial treatments and aesthetic procedures. The practice is renowned for natural-looking results and innovative treatment approaches that prioritize patient safety and satisfaction.

