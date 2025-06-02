Cloudzero Launches Optimize To Cut Waste, Boost Cloud ROI

CloudZero Optimize helps organizations realize savings and maximize AI and cloud efficiency

BOSTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, today announced the release of CloudZero Optimize, a new product focused squarely on cloud waste reduction. This new solution builds on CloudZero's market-leading allocation capabilities and integrates seamlessly with Jira and Slack. Optimization recommendations are contextual, relevant, prioritized by impact and effort, and embedded directly into existing engineering workflows.

Engineering teams are under increasing pressure to control cloud costs, but most optimization tools lack business context, infrastructure context, or both - leaving teams overwhelmed by generic, disconnected recommendations that often go ignored for weeks or even months. CloudZero Optimize delivers enhanced filtering, rich context, and seamless integration into engineering workflows, helping teams focus on what matters, track progress, and achieve measurable savings.

"I've yet to meet the engineer who wants to waste money, but the reality is, most optimization tools create more noise than impact," said Anand Sundaram, CloudZero's senior vice president of product. "Ours is the first that combines complete, multi-cloud visibility with insights gleaned from analyzing billions of dollars of cloud spend for nearly a decade. In optimization, process is just as important as product - where and when you see optimization information is just as important as the information itself. CloudZero Optimize is the most impactful optimization product because it gives engineers precise, prioritized recommendations in the places they're already working."

In addition to identifying savings opportunities, CloudZero Optimize automatically tracks realized savings - validating the ROI of engineering efforts and gamifying the optimization workflow. Quantifying impact in real dollars gives teams positive reinforcement that builds momentum for future savings initiatives.

"Cost efficiency has never been a more pressing concern as we scale our AI spending," said Sharanya Viswanath, senior engineering manager at Duolingo, a CloudZero customer. "CloudZero was built on the premise that cost efficiency doesn't have to be a post-facto, outside-in mandate from our finance team - that it can start with engineers. This puts even more power in our engineers' hands, giving them a comprehensive, easily actionable list of optimizations, by which they can improve the efficiency value of their AI and infrastructure."

Additionally, to help engineers manage database-as-a-service (DBaaS) spend more efficiently, CloudZero has partnered with Espresso AI , a company focused exclusively on automating Snowflake optimizations. Espresso AI provides critical insights and automation to reduce Snowflake costs, expanding CloudZero's optimization capabilities across four of the biggest cloud cost drivers for engineering teams: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Snowflake.

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero to get started today.

