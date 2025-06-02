Conor Farese Joins Southwire Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Now operating his own strategy consultancy and serving as an adjunct professor at UC Berkeley's College of Environmental Design, Farese's professional work has spanned industries including healthcare, climate, energy and technology. Across these fields, he regularly speaks and coaches leaders on strategy, storytelling and product design. Most recently, he spent six years at global design firm IDEO working with Fortune 500 companies and startups alike to bring innovation and strategic thinking to the forefront of business practices.

"75 years ago, my grandfather started Southwire with a dream of bringing electricity to the rural South," said Farese. "Since that inception, Southwire has grown to create transformative change -- serving as a beacon for innovative electrification, exceptional manufacturing, and responsible business in North America. As I join the Board, I'm both proud of our legacy and excited about the future. I'm eager to do what I can to support the whole Southwire family in building the next great chapter of our collective history."

Farese previously worked with Southwire as a business development specialist and was a contributing player on the corporate strategy team, which was created to better understand the markets the company serves, the verticals in which it plays and the technologies that will impact the future. Through this work, Southwire's strategic plan and strategic planning cadence were introduced, paving the way for continued growth and success within the company.

Now, in the company's 75th year of business, Farese's appointment to the board reflects and upholds Southwire's legacy as a family-owned business. Farese follows in the footsteps of multiple family members, including his grandfather, Southwire's founder Roy Richards, Sr. Other family board members include Farese's uncles, Roy Richards, Jr., and Lee Richards, and his mother, Nancy Richards Farese.

"We are so pleased to have Conor join Southwire's board," said Roy Richards Jr., chairman of the Board of Directors. "He has already brought fresh perspectives and good ideas. He has worked hard to be a strong representative for our next generation of owners, most of whom are under 30. Conor's views on technology, the environment and Southwire's social responsibility are helpful to us in this turbulent period. He is a great addition to the board."

Farese was a fellow with the Aspen Institute First Mover Fellowship. He holds an undergraduate degree in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkley.

About Southwire: Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8.4B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit .

