Three Point Healthcare Opens In Glen Ellyn & Elmhurst, Expanding Its Physical Therapy & Multidisciplinary Care Model
GLEN ELLYN, Ill., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Point Healthcare (3PT) , a multidisciplinary leader in musculoskeletal care, proudly announces the opening of two new clinics in Glen Ellyn, IL and Elmhurst , IL marking a milestone in its mission to deliver patient-centered care. 3PT now operates eight locations , cementing its commitment to addressing pain, mobility, obesity, depression, anxiety, and overall health in the communities it serves.
3PT is renowned for its innovative "Three Points" approach- integrating Physical Therapy, Nutrition Counseling, and Behavioral Therapy to address not only the symptoms but also the root causes of musculoskeletal pain. Recognizing the impact of factors such as obesity and mental health on physical well-being, 3PT's interdisciplinary team collaborates to craft individualized care plans that promote long-term recovery and improved quality of life.
Patients can elect to use any of 3PT's clinical disciplines individually in an à la carte fashion, with approximately 50% of its patient volume seeking 3PT specifically for traditional Physical Therapy.
3PT has become a trusted partner for referring providers who value its evidence backed integrated model, commitment to addressing patients' unique needs, and compassionate approach. 3PT has established itself as a preferred choice among providers across the Chicagoland area.
"Ultimately, we improve the quality of life for all of our patients. In turn, we are saving money downstream in the healthcare ecosystem and that is why we have such a diverse set of referral sources," said Freddie Wolner , Founder & CEO.
3PT is distinguished by its ability to bridge the gap between disciplines, offering coordinated care under one roof. While many patients come to us for post-surgical rehabilitation or traditional Physical Therapy, we also support presurgical weight management for those needing to meet BMI thresholds before a surgical procedure through our clinical multidisciplinary program, 3PT ensures patients receive the comprehensive care they deserve.
With these openings, 3PT reaffirms its dedication to serving as a trusted partner in health and wellness for the communities it joins. All clinics are accepting new patients, with services available by appointment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or contact 3PT at 708-938-3378 .
About 3PT
Three Point Healthcare (3PT) is a premier provider of physical therapy, nutrition, and behavioral health services, helping patients achieve sustainable recovery and improved quality of life.
Now Serving: Mokena, Oak Lawn, LaGrange, Joliet, Bourbonnais, Melrose Park, Glen Ellyn, & Elmhurst
Media Contact:
Freddie Wolner
CEO
[email protected]
312-217-4818
