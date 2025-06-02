Blue Shield Of California Helps Seniors Be On Alert For Medicare Scams

"Medicare fraud and scams continue to pose a serious threat to older adults," said Alex Uhm, vice president and general manager at Blue Shield. "We are committed to enhancing our preventive measures and providing our members with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves."

Blue Shield's efforts to protect its members include distributing updated member education materials that highlight common fraud schemes and preventive measures, and the introduction of an online portal for members to report suspected fraud.

Blue Shield's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is dedicated to detecting healthcare fraud and protecting our members by identifying suspicious activity and potential fraud. This proactive approach helps keep members safe and ensures fraud is addressed quickly.

Blue Shield's SIU team tackles fraud across all areas, but experts have identified several prevalent scams targeting seniors, including:



Unsolicited medical supplies: Receiving items such as catheters, diabetic supplies or back braces that were neither ordered nor needed.

Impersonation scams: Fraudsters posing as health plan representatives to obtain personal information.

Phantom billing: Charges for services or tests that were never provided. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven fraud: Emerging tactics include the misuse of beneficiary information to bill for unrequested services, and the use of AI to impersonate members and providers, as well as fabricate medical records for billing purposes.

Blue Shield encourages its members to:







Review statements: Carefully examine Explanation of Benefits (EOB) statements for any discrepancies.



Protect personal information: Avoid sharing personal details over the phone or online unless certain of the recipient's identity. Report suspicious activity: Immediately report any unfamiliar charges or services not received to the health plan's Special Investigations Unit (SIU). If seniors or their caregivers suspect fraud, call Blue Shield's Medicare fraud hotline at (855) 331-4894 (TTY:711) or email [email protected] .

Medicare beneficiaries who suspect fraud or scams are also encouraged to take these actions:



Contact your health plan: Use the phone number on your health plan card to report any suspicious activity.

Report lost or stolen ID cards : Inform your health plan immediately if your ID card is lost or stolen, and request a new card and ID number.

Review your statements : Carefully examine your Explanation of Benefits (EOB) for any services you do not recognize.

Be cautious with phone calls : Even if the caller ID looks legitimate, do not confirm any personal information such as your Medicare number or social security number over the phone. Protect your health plan card: Never loan your health plan card to anyone.

For more tips on how to stay safe from healthcare fraud, visit:

