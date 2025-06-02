Local Entrepreneur Reignites Passion For Beauty With Grand Opening Of New Blo Blow Dry Bar

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in East Norriton, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

EAST NORRITON, Pa., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on June 6 in East Norriton. Located at 32 E Germantown Pike, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blow outs a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

Meet the Local Franchise Owner:

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Ruchita Patel. Always having a dream of being a hair stylist, Patel went right to beauty school in New Jersey after graduating from Drexel University with a degree in management information systems. She spent the next couple of years working at a salon before deciding to return to the tech world, where she had a successful 18-year career with a large internet and security company. Following her corporate career, Patel felt it was the best time to bring her dream of owning her own beauty business to fruition.

"Bringing Blo Blow Dry Bar to East Norriton is a dream come true for my younger self," said Patel. "What's so great about Blo is that it is for all ages. From seven and up, anyone can come in to get a blow out or their makeup done and leave feeling pampered and beautiful."

To celebrate the opening, guests can take advantage of the following:



Discounted Blow Outs : Purchase a single blowout for $34 (offer valid from June 6 to July 6). Grand Opening Celebration: On June 14, Blo Blow Dry Bar will have henna artists and other local vendors on-site for guests to enjoy.

The Blo Blow Dry Bar Experience:

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in East Norriton, please visit or call (484) 684-6730.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165+ locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

