2025-06-02 11:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

AGM STATEMENT
2 JUNE 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 June 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 301,484,584 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.06% of the issued share capital as at 2 June 2025. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes at Discretion of Chair Votes Against
1 91.59% 7.53% 0.88%
2 88.01% 7.83% 1.43%
3 88.05% 7.84% 1.54%
4 90.71% 7.77% 0.60%
5 91.24% 7.77% 0.61%
6 89.92% 7.77% 0.62%
7 89.77% 9.28% 0.65%
8 86.99% 9.47% 0.71%
9 90.95% 8.78% 0%
10 89.66% 8.99% 0.27%
11 86.02% 10.28% 2.64%
12 87.93% 9.19% 0.48%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914


