AGM Statement
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes at Discretion of Chair
|Votes Against
|1
|91.59%
|7.53%
|0.88%
|2
|88.01%
|7.83%
|1.43%
|3
|88.05%
|7.84%
|1.54%
|4
|90.71%
|7.77%
|0.60%
|5
|91.24%
|7.77%
|0.61%
|6
|89.92%
|7.77%
|0.62%
|7
|89.77%
|9.28%
|0.65%
|8
|86.99%
|9.47%
|0.71%
|9
|90.95%
|8.78%
|0%
|10
|89.66%
|8.99%
|0.27%
|11
|86.02%
|10.28%
|2.64%
|12
|87.93%
|9.19%
|0.48%
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914
Legal Disclaimer:
