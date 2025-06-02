Gujarat Gears Up For Monsoon Officials Discuss Disaster Management Strategies
A high-level review meeting was held in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi to assess the state's readiness to handle potential monsoon-related situations.
The meeting brought together senior officials from departments like Revenue, Energy, Home, and Irrigation, along with representatives from ISRO, all three wings of the armed forces, BSF, Coast Guard, NDRF, SDRF, CWC, RAF, Railways, and BSNL.
Following the meeting, the government directed the establishment of control rooms at the state, district, and taluka levels and the formulation of disaster management plans, with immediate implementation.
Departments have also been instructed to ensure adequate stocks of essential supplies to support citizens in the event of heavy rainfall or flooding.
As part of the preparedness strategy, 15 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed across the state as needed. These teams will be equipped with boats, life jackets, and advanced communication tools.
The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of proactive measures in flood-prone areas based on past patterns.
He urged officials to identify and evacuate residents from old or vulnerable buildings in urban areas. Instructions were also issued to conduct mock drills at various locations and to train local 'Aapda Mitras' (disaster volunteers) in rural areas.
Officials have also been asked to monitor water levels in key dams like Sardar Sarovar and Ukai in advance to avoid last-minute surprises.
The IMD has forecast 'above-normal rainfall' raising concerns over possible flooding.
The Chief Secretary assured that the administrative machinery is fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies.
Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Jayanti Ravi stressed the importance of early preparedness and inter-departmental coordination for rapid relief and rescue operations.
The IMD representative at the meeting reiterated the likelihood of an early monsoon and committed to providing weekly rainfall updates.
