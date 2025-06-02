Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Hematology Specialist To Pinellas County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Triple board certified and with a special interest in CAR T-cell therapy and bone marrow transplants, Dr. Patel is actively involved in Phase 1 through Phase 3 clinical trial research.

FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD said, "Dr. Patel brings an exceptional depth of knowledge and dedication to advancing patient care. His active involvement in cutting-edge clinical trials, particularly in CAR T-cell therapy and research on lymphoma and myeloid diseases, will be an invaluable asset to our team and the patients we serve."

In addition to his impressive clinical skills, FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker noted Dr. Patel's commitment to health care leadership and advocacy. "Dr. Patel has served in key leadership roles throughout his career and makes it a priority to engage in impactful advocacy efforts to enhance the availability of world-class cancer care. We are delighted to welcome him to FCS," Walcker said.

Dr. Patel received his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville and completed residency training at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He was named chief fellow during his hematology/oncology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and, concurrently, completed a Master of Management in health care at Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School of Management.

