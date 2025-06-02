Center For California Real Estate Hosts Expert Sandbox To Address Homeowners Insurance Crisis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exclusive sandbox event convened nearly two dozen experts from the insurance industry, academia, government, and consumer advocacy for a candid, cross-sector dialogue. With homeowners across the state grappling with shrinking coverage options and soaring premiums, the event offered a rare opportunity for collaborative problem-solving at a critical moment.

"We're proud to host this vital conversation and deeply grateful to the experts lending their time and insight," said Pete Peterson, Dean of Pepperdine University's School of Public Policy, who served as moderator. "This is about cutting through the rhetoric and building forward-thinking, practical and sustainable solutions that protect California families and communities."

Participants engaged in a facilitated discussion focused on developing both short- and long-term strategies to expand insurance availability, improve affordability, and ensure the sustainability of California's insurance market amid escalating climate and economic risks.

Key themes discussed include regulatory and policy innovation; reform of the California FAIR Plan and wildfire mitigation strategies. Panelists also reviewed comparative models from other states and countries for actionable insights and best practices.

The insights and ideas generated during the session will be synthesized into a formal report to inform policymakers, industry stakeholders, and the broader public. This report will serve as a roadmap for driving meaningful progress and shaping a more resilient future for California homeowners. The report is anticipated for release this summer.

The sandbox event follows two prior expert panel discussions hosted by the Center for California Real Estate around the evolving insurance market crisis in the past year. To learn more about those events and other industry-leading CCRE programs visit .

About the Center for California Real Estate

The Center for California Real Estate (CCRE) , an institute of the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.), advances knowledge and research by collaborating with varied partners, spurs innovative thinking about key issues facing California and the real estate industry, and extends C.A.R.'s influence via intellectual engagement with different audiences, diverse stakeholders and new external partners.

CCRE serves as a nexus for multi-disciplinary thinking aimed at solving some of the state's most challenging issues. Bringing together key experts from a variety of fields - from academics and policymakers to industry leaders - CCRE produces new knowledge and serves as a key resource about housing issues for all C.A.R. members, external entities, the media and the public.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ®

Leading the way...® in California real estate for nearly 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

