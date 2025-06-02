Betanxt Wins FTF News Technology Innovation Award As Best Corporate Actions Service Provider, For Next-Generation Castx Solution

Latest Industry Accolade Highlights BetaNXT's Ongoing Innovation, Leadership & Excellence

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT , a provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, is pleased to announce that the firm has won the 2025 FTF News Technology Innovation Award as Best Corporate Actions Service Provider, in recognition of the BetaNXT CastX solution.

Presented by the Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News, the annual FTF News Technology Innovation Awards celebrate professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies, and regulators that have made significant and noteworthy achievements in post-trade processing operational excellence over the previous calendar year. BetaNXT and other winners will be honored at a gala to be held in The Venue on Music Row at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, NY on June 17, 2025.

"BetaNXT CastX helps financial advisors quickly make sense of complex shareholder communications for their clients while delivering the information those clients need in real time," said Chris Nobles, Division Executive of Mediant, the investor communications business of BetaNXT . "The ability to provide clients with financial peace of mind is one of the most valuable benefits that advisors can provide, and we are proud to be able to make it possible for advisors to strengthen their client relationships in this way."

Launched in March 2025 , BetaNXT CastX efficiently manages corporate actions from end to end, and was developed in response to feedback from brokers and advisors. Financial institutions have often relied on manual processes to manage corporate actions, opening them up to operational risks, errors, and delays. BetaNXT CastX automates the entire corporate actions lifecycle-from announcement data sourcing to DTCC submission to tax reporting. This automation mitigates manual data entry mistakes, complex communication chains, and delayed notifications, improving both speed and transparency.

"The rollout of BetaNXT CastX is a significant milestone in our mission," said Bob Santella, CEO of BetaNXT . "We are honored that industry peers have highlighted our ongoing effort to create a financial services and wealth management experience that is as frictionless as possible."

BetaNXT CastX is built on DataXChange , BetaNXT's proprietary cloud-based, real-time data management platform. DataXChange brings internal and external inputs together in a single ecosystem, simplifying the exchange of data for wealth management firms and their partners-and optimizing what they can do with that data.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of Connected Wealth by investing in platforms, products, and partnerships to accelerate growth, with a focus on providing frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities, and enhanced advisor experience. Through its software, data, and operations-as-a-service approach, BetaNXT empowers its clients with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. BetaNXT's comprehensive model reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and strengthens the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit .

Alexandra Shafer

JConnelly for BetaNXT

+1 (973) 934-5100

[email protected]

Laura Barger

Head of Marketing and Communications, BetaNXT

+1 (888) 949-9957, option 3

[email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED