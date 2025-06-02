Cybastion, U.S. Tech Leaders Unveil Digital Fast Track Program To Expand U.S. Tech Investment In Africa

New Initiative Advances U.S. Commercial Diplomacy Agenda in Africa

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to advance the new U.S. commercial diplomacy strategy in Africa, U.S. technology firm Cybastion and a consortium of American tech companies unveiled the Digital Fast Track program, a sweeping digital infrastructure initiative aimed at accelerating Africa's digital transformation and expanding U.S. business and investment across the continent.

The Digital Fast Track program was announced in late-April at a launch event in Washington, D.C. with high-level representatives from the White House, U.S. and African governments, and tech and financial sectors.

Powered by U.S. technology and financed by U.S. and African private capital, this ambitious private sector-led initiative aims to deliver robust digital infrastructure and support a suite of innovative digital and cybersecurity solutions in African markets.

Led by Cybastion, a Virginia-based tech leader delivering digital and infrastructure solutions in Africa, the Digital Fast Track program is designed to help African nations achieve secure, resilient technological growth, while opening unparalleled new opportunities for American companies and investors.

As the United States reshapes its Africa trade and investment strategy through the new U.S. commercial diplomacy plan, the Digital Fast Track program offers a blueprint for public-private partnerships that align with U.S. foreign policy objectives and advance the digital ambitions of African nations. Since January 2025, Cybastion has signed more than $500 million in new deals for digital transformation projects on the continent.

The new U.S. commercial diplomacy plan was announced by Ambassador Troy Fitrell, Senior Bureau Official for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, at the AmCham Business Summit on May 14 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Ambassador Fitrell outlined the U.S. Department of State's six-point plan for boosting U.S. trade and investment in Africa, which includes engaging U.S. embassies in Africa in identifying opportunities for American investment and facilitates partnerships and financing to deliver a strategic and economic impact.

With operations already underway in Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Benin, Gabon, and Guinea, Cybastion's digital transformation projects reflect a U.S.-Africa business model grounded in trust, partnership, and long-term growth.

"The Digital Fast Track program is a catalyst for realizing Africa's digital ambitions by harnessing American technology and innovation," said Dr. Thierry Wandji, President and CEO of Cybastion. "Cybastion is proud to serve as a bridge-connecting U.S. and African partners, governments, and financial institutions-to build a secure digital future that drives growth, innovation, and shared prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."

Anchored by a continental network of sovereign data centers, the U.S.-driven initiative will establish a new transatlantic submarine cable from Virginia to landing points in West Africa. The installation of first-ever submarine cable is expected to start in 2026.

The data centers – all supported by U.S. technology – will serve as launching points for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other tech capabilities. Internationally recognized training programs will equip African youth with the skills to deploy U.S. technology to advance Africa's digital innovation.

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant attended the launch event and gave a rousing pitch for the United States to increase two-way business and investment between the U.S. and Africa. "Africa is our future and is open for business," said Governor Bryant. As governor, he led trade missions to Africa to explore investment opportunities, particularly in the sectors of aerospace, agricultural equipment, electrical power systems, and healthcare.

A curated photo exhibition showcased the Digital Fast Track's four pillars: Digital Solutions, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Workforce Training. The initiative's training component, Africa DigiEmpower, launched in partnership with Cisco, aims to train hundreds of thousands of young people and women across Africa in digital, cybersecurity, and AI skills.

