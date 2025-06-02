Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Has Concluded That People Or Entities That Sold Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock Have Valuable Claims Against Capri


2025-06-02 11:01:31
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) If you sold any shares of Capri common stock during the period May 28, 2023, through July 1, 2023, or during the period July 30, 2023, through August 9, 2023, you may have valuable claims against Capri for Capri's violations of the federal securities laws and you may be able to recover significant money damages from Capri. You have those claims and could recover those damages whether you bought, sold or continue to own any other Capri shares at any time.

People or Entities That Sold Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock Have Valuable Claims Against Capri

Post thi

If you wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights regarding this matter, please contact Ian McLoughlin at [email protected] or (617) 439-3939 or visit our website at

About Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP
Shapiro Haber & Urmy represents shareholders and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions, on behalf of companies against their companies' officers and directors. Shapiro Haber & Urmy is based in Boston but prosecutes class actions throughout the United States.

Contact

Ian J. McLoughlin
Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP
One Boston Place
Boston, Massachusetts 02108
[email protected]
Tel: (617) 439-3939

SOURCE Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109626400

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search