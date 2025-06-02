Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP Has Concluded That People Or Entities That Sold Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock Have Valuable Claims Against Capri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) If you sold any shares of Capri common stock during the period May 28, 2023, through July 1, 2023, or during the period July 30, 2023, through August 9, 2023, you may have valuable claims against Capri for Capri's violations of the federal securities laws and you may be able to recover significant money damages from Capri. You have those claims and could recover those damages whether you bought, sold or continue to own any other Capri shares at any time.

People or Entities That Sold Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Stock Have Valuable Claims Against Capri

If you wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights regarding this matter, please contact Ian McLoughlin at [email protected] or (617) 439-3939 or visit our website at

