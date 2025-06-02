Vietnam's Life-Saving Helmet Factory Destroyed In Fire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOI, Vietnam, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 18 May 2025 a devastating electrical fire destroyed the US Protec helmet factory, the world's first nonprofit helmet“vaccine” factory. With replacement costs of $2.5 million USD, American philanthropist Greig Craft, his wife Hoang Thi Na Huong Craft, along with their supporters-including friends, family, and ordinary Vietnamese citizens-are working urgently to raise the initial $1.5 million, to enable temporary production to restart operations, keep vulnerable workers employed, and maintain life-saving helmet donations for school children.







Greig Craft was first driven to action in 2000. Appalled by the high rates of deaths and traumatic brain injuries in Vietnam - especially among children - he set up a not-for-profit corporation in his home state of Arizona.

As Vietnam rapidly modernized, the motorbike became the“family car,” often carrying entire families not wearing helmets. Today, thousands of Vietnamese youth aged 5–29 are dying on Vietnam roads, and hundreds of thousands more are suffering catastrophic brain damage.







Helmets for Kids

In response, Craft set up the Safety Products & Equipment Company for Children (in Arizona) - known by its helmet brand, Protec. The mission was to manufacture safe, affordable helmets for children and adults across Vietnam and Asia. His signature initiative, Helmets for Kids, has helped donate more than 1 million helmets to primary school students nationwide since 2001, with the help of corporate businesses and individuals.

A core component of Protec's social mission is inclusive employment. The factory hires and trains young people with disabilities, many of whom are victims of road crashes themselves. The assembly lines are modified to accommodate wheelchairs and assistive needs. Today, Protec employs over 300 staff and workers and is recognized internationally as a model of social enterprise (not for profit) and public health innovation. More than 70% of the management team and workers are comprised of women.

Protec reinvests its earnings back into the community - funding road safety education, crash prevention programs, and school-based campaigns. There are no private investors, no dividends - only impact.

“This factory is more than just a production site-it is a beacon of American goodwill, saving lives and empowering youth,” says Na Huong Craft.“Especially now, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the end of the War, Protec stands as a testament to the healing power of compassion and partnership between our two nations,” adds Greig.

The young workforce – all born after 1975 - deeply admire America and its people. Now, with their factory in ruins, many employees are even voluntarily reducing their salaries, and donating from their modest family savings to help rebuild this unique American venture. The most pressing challenge is to resume Protec's annual donation of free helmets to children across Vietnam and Asia.

Worker, Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Founder Greig Craft CEO Na Huong Craft

