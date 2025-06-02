NYSCC Suppliers' Day Unveils Largest, Most Dynamic Exhibit Floor To Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nexus of Science & Beauty Takes Place, June 3 & 4 in New York City

New York, NY, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is proud to announce that the upcoming Suppliers' Day , June 3-4 at the Javits Center in New York, will feature the most expansive and interactive exhibit floor in its history, reinforcing the event's status as North America's premier ingredients and formulation trade show for the beauty and personal care industry.

With more than 670 global companies participating, this year's exhibit floor will be a powerhouse showcase of leading manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, equipment innovators, software developers, and packaging designers. From raw materials to revolutionary R&D technologies, every corner of the beauty and personal care supply chain will be represented. Hundreds of new products and solutions are expected to be announced and on display.

Show Floor Features and Activations Set to Inspire

Inspiration Hive – Booth 1673

Curated by trend authority BEAUTYSTREAMS, the Inspiration Hive is a future-focused hub for trendsetters and visionaries. Featuring innovators such as Ashland, Croda Beauty, dsm-firmenich, and Lubrizol, the Hive will spotlight breakthrough ingredients and forward-thinking solutions. Don't miss the panel,“Innovations from the Inspiration Hive,” on Wednesday, June 4th at 12:20 p.m. on the Main Stage (Hall E, Level 3).

INDIE Pavilion – Booth 2319

Where Innovation Meets Indie-this year's INDIE 360°, Pavilion brings together cutting-edge brands using unique ingredients and formulations. This year's pavilion will also feature a dedicated Latina beauty capsule, thoughtfully curated in partnership with the Latinas in Beauty Alliance, further highlighting the diverse landscape of the beauty industry.

Attendees can vote for their favorite trailblazer in the People's Choice Award of INDIE 360°, with a celebratory Champagne Toast on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 p.m. New this year: the Beauty Founder LAB Prize, sponsored by ExPack, adds even more momentum to indie entrepreneurship.

Main Stage –Back of Hall 3E

This theater will be the stage for insightful talks from exhibitors on their latest innovations and solutions as well as Hot Topics covering contract manufacturing, consumer shifts in ingredients and Latina beauty founders panel on culture and ingredients.

The Main Stage will also present two important talks from major brands, the Keynote Fireside Chat with Stacey House, SVP at Agile Beauty – COTY at 9:00 am on June 4. She will explore how agility and trend responsiveness are powering COTY's innovation engine and redefining success in a rapidly evolving beauty landscape.

On June 3, a conversation with L'Oréal's Ying Chen and Dominic Akerlee, who will delve into how biotech, non-animal testing, and augmented beauty are reshaping product development.

Technical Poster Presentations – 1100 Aisle

Twice daily, these informative sessions (10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.–3:30 p.m.) offer quick, impactful learning experiences covering breakthrough research and technical advancements. Centrally located for maximum accessibility and engagement.

Formulation Forum – Room 3D02 on the Exhibit Floor

A new educational track featuring bite-sized presentations on emerging formulation trends-including pet and oral care, diversity in cosmetics, and regulatory shifts coming from the West Coast. This series, in the show floor meeting room (3D02), offers actionable insights for product developers and regulatory professionals alike.

University Row –Back of the 300-500 Aisles

Back and expanded for 2025, University Row shines a spotlight on academic excellence with a greater number of higher education institutions participating. It's the ideal place to discover the next generation of beauty science innovators.

Recharge and Reboot – Crystal Palace

In between educational sessions and exhibitor visits, attendees can Plug-in to Science & Beauty, relax and reconnect at the designated Recharging Station located in The Crystal Palace adjacent to Registration.

About NYSCC Suppliers' Day

NYSCC Suppliers' Day is the must-attend event for cosmetic chemists, formulators, marketers, and suppliers, offering unmatched exposure to the latest innovations, education, and networking opportunities in the industry. The show will open with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, June 3, at 9:00 am and celebrate the industry that night at the Industry Awards Party at Classic Car Club.

For more information and to register, visit:

CONTACT: Name: Annie Scully Email: ... Job Title: Communications and Press Relations Phone: 201-310-9252