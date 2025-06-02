Smartpm Releases First-Ever State Of Construction Scheduling Report, Exposing The Industry's Most Overlooked And Misunderstood Data Source

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM Technologies , the leading construction schedule analytics platform, has released the 2025 State of Construction Scheduling Report-a first-of-its-kind publication that analyzes more than 70,000 construction schedules processed by SmartPM's proprietary Schedule IntelligenceTM engine, paired with survey insights from more than 3,500 survey responses from industry professionals.

The report surfaces both opportunities and challenges facing construction teams today, with a central message: construction schedules are one of the most valuable and underleveraged assets on a project, and improving how we manage them can unlock significant gains in performance, predictability, and profitability.

“This isn't just another report-it's the first deep look into the data that drives every construction project, yet is rarely treated with the strategic importance it deserves,” said Michael Pink , CEO of SmartPM.“We're bringing that to light, and the implications are massive.”

Key Findings:



88% of baseline schedules failed to meet industry-recognized quality benchmarks.



63% of construction professionals acknowledge limited understanding or use of their schedules.



Only 1 in 4 teams report updating schedules on time, increasing the risk of decisions being made on outdated information.



Schedules remain disconnected from day-to-day decision-making, despite being the #1 indicator of project health.

Poor-quality schedule data creates a ripple effect of confusion across teams-from field to finance.



A Dangerous Disconnect in Leadership

One of the report's most alarming insights is the disconnect between schedule quality and executive decision-making. 75% of surveyed respondents said the schedule is often or always used in high-level decisions, while 88% of baseline schedules fail to meet basic quality benchmarks. The construction industry is making strategic decisions based on unreliable data.

“It's a classic case of blind spots at the top,” said Pink.“Executives are making million-dollar decisions based on data they think is sound, when it's not. This report reveals just how widespread that problem is, and what the industry must do to fix it.”

In an AI-Powered Future, Garbage In Still Means Garbage Out

As AI continues to gain momentum in construction, this report underscores a critical truth: the success of any AI tool is only as good as the data it uses . And in construction, no dataset holds more predictive value than the project schedule. Yet, as this research shows, the quality of that data is widely inadequate. SmartPM advocates for a responsible approach to automation-one that helps teams make better decisions, not just faster ones.

“Everyone's excited about AI,” said Pink.“But if we don't get serious about improving schedule data first, AI will just automate bad decisions faster. SmartPM believes in 'Responsible AI'. Responsible AI means using artificial intelligence in a way that's transparent, accurate, and grounded in clean data so it delivers real value without misleading results.”

Why Now?

With increasing project complexity, tighter margins, and more stakeholders at the table, construction leaders can no longer afford to rely on outdated practices or blind assumptions. The State of Construction Scheduling Report connects the dots between real-world outcomes and schedule quality, showing how disconnected teams and poor visibility are costing billions. The report argues that it's time to move beyond viewing the schedule as a compliance document, and instead treat it as a dynamic operating system that can drive performance and prevent delays.

The report does more than diagnose the problem. It provides a forward-looking lens on where the industry is headed. The report outlines how capital, culture, and clarity are transforming the role of the schedule in modern construction. With over $200 million in early-stage venture capital flowing into scheduling software, there's growing recognition that the schedule is no longer just a planning document; it's a strategic operating system.

Industry-Backed, Influencer-Approved

This report includes insight from leading contractors, owners, and consultants, along with endorsements from some of the industry's most respected voices. These collaborators agree: it's time to elevate the schedule from an afterthought to a central source of truth.

“This report is a must-read,” said Alex Teplitxky , SVP Marketing at SmartPM.“It gives our industry a shared language and a clear starting point for schedule accountability and better outcomes.”

Don't Get Left Behind

The companies that will lead the next decade of construction aren't just using more tech, they're using better data. This report shines a spotlight on the foundation every successful project needs and offers a roadmap for making schedule data trustworthy, visible, and actionable.

Download the full State of Construction Scheduling 2025 report here.

About SmartPM Technologies

SmartPM is an AI-driven Automated Project ControlsTM and Schedule Analytics solution built for construction. From handling intricate project portfolios to drilling down into simple, actionable insights, our platform offers automated advanced analytics, comprehensive dashboards, and reporting features to enhance accuracy, predict outcomes, and maintain project timelines. With a cloud-based, unlimited user policy, SmartPM seamlessly integrates into operations of any scale, providing an intuitive user experience while keeping all stakeholders well-informed and minimizing risks. Learn more and book a demo:

For media queries, please contact:

Press contact:

Girish Jaggi

The MicDrop Agency

...

+1 (289) 623 3627