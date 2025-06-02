Textus Names Chad Prezlomski As New Senior Vice President Of Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran SaaS revenue leader joins executive team to accelerate growth and scale go-to-market efforts.

Denver, Colorado, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the industry leading text messaging platform that transforms how businesses convert leads into revenue, is pleased to announce the addition of Chad Prezlomski as Senior Vice President of Revenue to its executive leadership team.

Chad Prezlomski brings more than a decade of experience in building and scaling revenue organizations across B2B SaaS. Known for his track record in driving revenue growth and leading high-performance sales teams, Prezlomski joins TextUs to oversee all revenue-generating functions including sales, account management, and customer success.

Prior to joining TextUs, Prezlomski held leadership roles at fast-growing technology companies including Splash (acquired by CVENT in 2024), Yotpo, and Schoology, where he consistently delivered strong growth through a combination of customer-first strategy, data-driven execution, and cross-functional leadership.

"Chad is a proven revenue leader who knows how to build scalable teams and deliver results" Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs, stated. "He understands what it takes to align go-to-market teams around a shared vision and drive meaningful outcomes for customers. We are thrilled to welcome him to TextUs as we enter our next phase of growth."

Prezlomski shared in the excitement about the future of TextUs, stating,

“I'm beyond excited to join TextUs at such an important stage. The product is solving a critical challenge in how businesses communicate through SMS making texting scalable, personal, and impactful. It's clear the executive team is driven, collaborative, and deeply committed to building something great and I can't wait for what is about to come.”

TextUs stands out as a market leader by offering a texting platform that drives revenue and boosts pipeline conversion. As businesses increasingly look for better ways to connect with prospects, customers, candidates, and employees, text messaging has emerged as the most effective communication channel. With read rates as high as 98% and response rates up to 10x greater than email, texting consistently delivers higher engagement leading to stronger conversions, increased revenue, and improved profitability

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that empowers businesses to convert leads into revenue through automated and conversational texting. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, To learn more, visit .

