Fennell, Briasco & Associates Announces 25% Discount On Attorney Hourly Fees For U.S. Military Veterans

- Caryn Fennell and Lacey BriascoWOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fennell, Briasco & Associates, a premier family law firm in Georgia, proudly honors our Military Service Members and Veterans with a 25% Military Discount Program. This initiative reflects the firm's profound respect and gratitude for those who have bravely defended our Nation's Constitutional freedoms and rights.“Our Military Service members and their families make immense sacrifices to protect our communities and safeguard our Nation's freedom. As a token of our gratitude for their dedication, we are honored to offer this discount in recognition of their service.” Caryn Fennell and Lacey Briasco, Law Partners at Fennell, Briasco & Associates.With a dedicated focus on military divorce cases, the partners at Fennell, Briasco & Associates offer a unique and deeply personal understanding of the challenges faced by military families. Law Partner Caryn S. Fennell, a proud Army Veteran, and Law Partner Lacey M. Briasco, the wife of a retired Army Pilot, bring firsthand experience of military life. Their connection to the military community allows the firm to provide specialized, compassionate legal representation for service members and their families navigating the complexities of military divorce.Military divorce cases differ significantly from civilian divorces, often involving unique aspects like jurisdiction issues, the division of military pensions, and custody arrangements complicated by deployment. The partners at Fennell, Briasco & Associates are well-versed in the intricacies of both state and federal laws that impact these cases, including the Uniformed Services Former Spouses' Protection Act (USFSPA) and the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).The firm's dedication to supporting military personnel and their families goes beyond legal advocacy. This new discount is a heartfelt tribute to those who have sacrificed for our nation, reflecting the firm's deep appreciation for their service.For more details about the services provided by Fennell, Briasco, & Associates or to schedule a free consultation, please visit our website or contact the firm directly.

