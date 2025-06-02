Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) Launches 2025 Season June 8 In Oakland

Destiny Jackson - Tech City Titans drives to the basket against Berkeley Royals

The WPBA tips off June 8 in Oakland, showcasing top pro talent and elite competition. Tickets and livestream access available now.

- - Faatimah A., Founder & CEO, Women's Premier Basketball Association

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) Tips Off 2025 Season With Highly Anticipated Home Opener on June 8 in Oakland

The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA), the nation's leading development league for women's basketball, is proud to announce its 2025 season home opener on Saturday, June 8 at the Oakland Hills Campus, located at 3500 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94619.

The WPBA is setting the standard for elite player development, serving as a direct pipeline to the WNBA and top international leagues. Featuring world-class talent and proven leaders, the league is where preparation meets opportunity.

June 8 Home Opener Game Schedule

12:00 PM – Alameda Wolves vs Bay City Blaze

2:00 PM – Tech City Titans vs Bay Area Phoenix

4:00 PM – Hayward Reign vs Berkeley Royals

6:00 PM – San Francisco Riptide vs Oakland Swish

This season's roster includes standout athletes such as:

Erica McCall – WNBA veteran, USA Basketball Gold Medalist

Rebecca Harris – Athletes Unlimited PEC Member

Rokia Doumbia – Mali National Team

Brooke Demetre – Stanford University

Ameela Li - Bay City Blaze

Jada Lewis - Oakland Swish

Crystal Primm - Jamaican National Team

Alex Montgomery - WNBA Veteran

The WPBA is also backed by an elite Advisory Board featuring basketball legends Gary Payton Sr., Chasity Melvin, Phil Handy, and Kenny Thomas, underscoring the league's commitment to building the future of women's basketball.

In 2024, the WPBA became the only USA-based organization to compete in the FIBA Women's Basketball League Americas (WBLA) and hosted an exhibition match against the New Zealand National Team ahead of the FIBA World Qualifiers.

Join the Movement

Fans can stream all games this season for just $11/month on Bench .

Tickets start at $15 and are available now at womenspba. Group, AAU, and team packages are also available.

Don't miss this historic kickoff-where elite talent, community, and the future of the game come together.

About the WPBA:

The Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA) is the leading development league for women's professional basketball, committed to creating pathways for athletes to earn top-tier placements in the WNBA, EuroLeague, EuroCup, and FIBA tournaments and leagues worldwide. With a strong focus on player development, financial literacy, health, and technology, the WPBA provides a competitive platform that is shaping the future of women's basketball on a global scale.

Cat Lincoln

Women's Premier Basketball Association (WPBA)

+1 510-385-2017

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.