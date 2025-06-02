Precision Epigenomics Presents Validation Of EPISEEKTM, A Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test, At 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

The data support the EPISEEKTM test's potential as an accurate and cost-effective solution for multi-cancer early detection through a simple blood draw.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Epigenomics , a biotechnology company advancing epigenetic-based diagnostics, today announced that the company will present data supporting the critical role of its EPISEEK TM multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

The data support the test's potential as a practical, accurate, and cost-effective solution for population-wide multi-cancer early detection through a simple blood draw.

“There is an urgent global need for more effective cancer detection tools-particularly for cancers that are currently unscreened and often diagnosed too late,” said Thi Hanh Pham, PhD, Senior Scientist at Precision Epigenomics and lead author of the study.“EPISEEK is designed to close that gap by detecting aggressive cancers at Stage I or II with remarkable sensitivity and specificity.”

Key Study Highlights:

Study Cohort: Validation included 281 cancer-positive plasma samples across all four stages and multiple cancer types, alongside 201 samples from healthy individuals over age 40.

Clinical Sensitivity: Incidence-adjusted sensitivity (IAS) for early-stage cancers (Stage I/II) was 45%, rising to 74% in Stage IV, with a 99.5% specificity.

Predictive Accuracy: The test demonstrated a positive predictive value (PPV) of 64.9% and negative predictive value (NPV) of 99.5%.

Analytical Performance: The assay achieved a limit of detection < 0.1 ng cfDNA for 8 out of 10 cancer biomarkers, with low variability across replicates and DNA input levels.

Speed & Accessibility: EPISEEK returns results in 2–3 days, allowing cost-effective deployment across global health systems.

“Multi-cancer early detection tests like the EPISEEK MCED assay represent a new frontier in cancer diagnostics,” said Mark Nelson, PhD, CEO of Precision Epigenomics.“Our mission is to make this life-saving innovation accessible to communities worldwide-especially those without access to traditional screening infrastructure.”

“We believe tests like our EPISEEK assay will become the new standard of care in cancer screening,” said Joshua Routh, MD, Medical Director of Precision Epigenomics and co-author of the study.“Our validation data show that we can detect the cancers that are often missed-aggressive, fast-moving, and historically silent until it's too late. This is the kind of shift that can transform oncology.”

The study also modeled the test's performance in a simulated 100,000-patient screening cohort using 2024 SEER cancer incidence data. The findings highlight the EPISEEK test's suitability for broad public health implementation, with strong performance, detecting more than 60 cancer types, including lung, liver, pancreas, and esophageal cancers.

“Late cancer detection is a global crisis,” said Richard Bernert, MD, COO of Precision Epigenomics.“More than 10 million people die from cancer annually, and many of those lives could be saved with earlier intervention. EPISEEK is a practical, precise, and scalable answer to that problem.”

Precision Epigenomics operates a CLIA-certified laboratory in Tucson, Arizona, and is actively expanding access to its EPISEEK test in partnership with global healthcare organizations.

About Precision Epigenomics

Precision Epigenomics is an innovative molecular diagnostics company focused on earlier detection and better outcomes for cancer patients. The company is known for its knowledgeable staff, commitment to patient care and absolute dedication to quality. For additional information regarding Precision Epigenomics and its EPISEEKTM testing, please visit the company website at .

