Perfect Corp. Wins 2025 Global Tech Award For Retail Technology Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Prestigious honor recognizes Perfect's groundbreaking AI and AR solutions transforming the beauty and fashion retail experience

United Arab Emirates - June 2025-Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has been named the winner in the Retail Technology category at the 2025 Global Tech Awards. The award honors Perfect Corp.'s powerful suite of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies that are redefining the way consumers shop for beauty and fashion products online and in-store.

The Global Tech Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful technology companies shaping the future. Perfect Corp.'s award-winning technology was recognized for its ability to create personalized and immersive digital shopping experiences that meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers-while helping brands increase conversions, reduce returns, and foster stronger customer loyalty.

Transforming the Consumer Experience with AI/AR Innovation

“We are honored to be recognized by the Global Tech Awards for our commitment to driving innovation in the retail space,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.“From the very beginning, our mission has been to solve consumer pain points in the beauty and fashion industries with digital innovation. This award is a testament to our team's passion and our partners' trust in embracing digital transformation.”

Perfect's suite of technologies includes industry-leading virtual try-on tools that allow consumers to digitally try-on products like makeup, jewelry, accessories, and eyewear-directly from their smartphones, tablets, or computers. Perfect Corp. also provides precise AI-powered skin analysis technology, which allows consumers to receive thorough skin assessments in seconds and brands to deliver personalized skincare recommendations. Enhanced features such as real-time makeup application, dynamic lighting adjustments, and skin tone matching deliver lifelike accuracy and seamless usability, helping consumers make confident purchasing decisions from the comfort of their homes.

With nearly a decade of innovation at the intersection of technology and beauty, Perfect Corp. continues to lead the future of retail through smart, inclusive, and consumer-centric solutions. Designed for scalability, Perfect's AI and AR solutions serve +700 global brands and startups alike. The comprehensive suite of AI/AR solutions create compelling user experiences that drive engagement and long-term brand loyalty.