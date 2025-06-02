York Space Systems Completes Successful Preliminary Design Review For SDA's T2TL-Gamma Ahead Of Schedule

Purpose-built U.S. production infrastructure and fully scaled supply chain enable rapid execution for national security mission

DENVER, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems (York), the Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced it has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for Tranche 2 Transport Layer Gamma (T2TL-Gamma) one full month ahead of their Statement of Work requirements.

A unique component of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), T2TL-Gamma includes 10 York-built satellites that will demonstrate support to missions like beyond line of sight targeting. The accelerated milestone highlights York's unmatched production capacity and the maturity of its extensive, fully scaled supply chain.

York completed the Gamma PDR with all subcontracts fully executed, a notable achievement that reflects the company's commitment to moving quickly without sacrificing quality. The satellites are being built, integrated, and tested at York's U.S.-based production facilities, backed by a resilient and fully operational supply chain purpose-built for speed and scale.

"Our ability to accelerate schedule at the customer's request is no accident. It's the result of executing a deliberate, sustained investment strategy in our production infrastructure and supplier readiness over many years," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "Our exceptional team of validated suppliers and partners, combined with our proprietary supply chain management processes is fully proven, highly competitive, and delivering hardware every day. When customers need mission-ready systems fast, York is delivering."

The Gamma satellites will provide transport and communications capabilities to support warfighters in contested environments. As mission timelines accelerate and demand continues to grow, York's ability to deliver continues to deliver ahead of time. Meeting or beating contractual delivery dates reinforces York's leadership position as the most reliable provider of resilient national security space systems.

"Our successful and early PDR for Gamma is a clear demonstration of York's ability to meet today's strategic demands head-on," said Melanie Preisser, GM and Executive VP of York. "From our U.S.-based production facilities to our deeply integrated supplier network, every piece of this program is moving at the speed of need for all customers. Our next steps are to continuously refine our processes and onboard more suppliers as they meet our quality standards, all to deliver even more value to our customers."

York's rapid progress on Gamma builds on its performance across SDA's Tranche 0 and Tranche 1 missions, where the company was first to launch and continues to lead in delivery volume. In 2025 alone, York is launching five distinct missions-spanning different orbits, varying and unique mission payload types, and customer sets-further exemplifying the flexibility and scale of its production model. With every new program, York is proving that speed, reliability, and scale aren't future goals, they're current capabilities.

About York Space Systems



York Space Systems was founded to transform the speed and economics of space access. Today, York is a leading developer of complete defense technology solutions, delivering integrated, mission-ready systems that combine spacecraft production, payload and system integration, launch and ground segment services, and autonomous mission operations.

Headquartered in Denver, York's vertically integrated model and standardized S-CLASS, LX-CLASS, and M-CLASS platforms support a wide range of missions, from ISR and remote sensing to communications and proximity operations. Paired with York's proprietary software stack and cloud-based tasking tools, these platforms enable seamless mission deployment and real-time operations that give customers a competitive edge.

With six dedicated facilities and a resilient domestic supply chain, York delivers rapid, scalable space solutions for national security, civil, and commercial partners. Learn more at .

SOURCE York Space Systems

