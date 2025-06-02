Dōterra Elevates Compensation Plan To Empower Wellness Advocates

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the global leader in essential oils and wellness products, officially launched enhancements to its Compensation Plan for Wellness Advocates-dōTERRA's independent distributors. This newly elevated plan represents a major leap forward in empowering Wellness Advocates through simplified earning pathways, greater flexibility, and expanded income potential.

In a letter to Wellness Advocates, CEO Kirk Jowers celebrated the rollout and reaffirmed the company's commitment:

"These updates were designed with Wellness Advocates and for Wellness Advocates, and we are confident they will help you elevate your own business in the future... We are augmenting the plan to create several additional benefits for leaders, including higher earning potential, the removal of key pain points, and new incentives to grow."

Highlights of dōTERRA's Elevated Compensation Plan:



Faster Path to earning $500+/Month : Distributors can achieve meaningful earnings sooner through improved sales bonuses and sales growth incentives.

Streamlined bonuses : Previous qualification barriers have been removed, making it easier to focus on Rewards Orders.

Power of 3 Boost : Distributors can double their $50 or $250 Power of 3 sales bonus by reaching personal sales growth milestones.

Enhanced Bonus Pools : An approximate $40 boost for distributors qualifying for the Empowerment Pool and expanded eligibility for Platinums in the rebranded Performance Pool. Flexible Rank Advancement with Rank Compression : Leaders now have expanded opportunity to qualify for rank with the top builders in their teams, regardless of personal enrollment.

"We are proud to be part of a direct selling model that continues to evolve with the needs of our Wellness Advocates at its heart," said Jowers. This elevated Compensation Plan "reflects our ongoing commitment to helping our distributors build a meaningful and sustainable business."

Wellness Advocates can access detailed training, reports, and support resources in the virtual office to help them succeed with the new plan starting today.

