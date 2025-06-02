Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Announces Executive Leadership Transitions To Support Future Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The succession plan was created by Michael Kiolbassa and unanimously approved by the company's Board of Directors and Advisory Board in the latest board meeting.

"Michael Johnson is a remarkable leader whose deep understanding of our business, operational excellence, and values-driven leadership make him the ideal person to guide us into our next chapter," said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "He has grown alongside this company-from summer intern to executive leader-and has earned the full confidence of our board, our team, and our family."

Johnson joined Kiolbassa Smoked Meats full-time after earning his MBA from Texas Tech University and has held numerous leadership roles over his 18-year tenure, including Director of Marketing, Senior Vice President of Organizational Development & Finance, and most recently, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. He played a key role in integrating Values-Based Leadership and the Great Game of Business into the company culture. Johnson has had a major role in the company's implementation of Lean Manufacturing Principles throughout the organization, and he co-developed the company's strategic business pillars in 2022 which have guided the company's growth for the past three years.

"I'm incredibly honored and thankful for the opportunity to serve as President of Kiolbassa Provision Company. This company has played a major role in my life over the past two decades, and I'm grateful for the trust placed in me. I'm committed to carrying forward our legacy of integrity, quality, and care for our people as we continue building a business that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of others," said Johnson.

Current President Bill Wagner, who has led the company since July 2022 as its first non-family president, will transition to Executive Vice-Chairman. In this role, he will serve as a strategic advisor to the Senior Team, with a special focus on mentoring the Finance department and supporting long-term planning as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Bill's steady leadership and commitment to building a lasting legacy for our family business have been invaluable," said Kiolbassa. "He has accomplished more than we imagined possible in just a few years, and his continued presence will be instrumental as we move forward."

The company also announced that Jerry Carnes, Vice President of Sales, will assume expanded responsibilities in managing the sales function and will join the Senior Team. This change reflects Kiolbassa's continued investment in leadership development and the importance of a strong, aligned sales strategy.

"I'm excited for what the future holds with Michael Johnson at the helm, supported by a deeply talented leadership team," said Kiolbassa. "With strong leaders all aligned, I'm confident in our continued growth and ability to enrich lives across the communities we serve."

About Kiolbassa Smoked Meats

Founded in 1949 by Rufus and Juanita Kiolbassa on the west side of San Antonio, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats has grown from a local meat company into a nationally distributed brand known for its handcrafted, slow-smoked sausages made with premium cuts of meat. The company remains family-owned and committed to enriching lives through honest food, meaningful service, and purpose-led leadership.

SOURCE Kiolbassa Provision Co.