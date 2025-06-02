Pemberton's Celebrates 50+ Years with Launch of Modern, Mobile-Friendly Website

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pemberton's Cleaning and Restoration Supply announced the launch of its completely redesigned, mobile-friendly website.

McKeesport, PA , June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pemberton's Cleaning and Restoration Supply , a trusted leader in the cleaning and restoration industry for over 50 years, announced the launch of its completely redesigned, mobile-friendly website. The new digital platform at pembertonstore.com represents a significant step forward in the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and accessibility to customers nationwide.



The newly launched website showcases dramatically improved user experience with intuitive navigation, enhanced product categorization, and seamless mobile compatibility. Customers can now easily browse, compare, and purchase from an expanded inventory of professional-grade cleaning and restoration supplies, whether at their desk or on the job site.

"This new website reflects our ongoing dedication to evolving with our customers' needs," said Jim Pemberton, the company's president. "After five decades in the industry, we understand that today's cleaning and restoration professionals need quick access to quality products, detailed specifications, and reliable ordering systems. Our new platform delivers exactly that."

Since 1975, Pemberton's Cleaning and Restoration Supply has built an unparalleled reputation providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service to cleaning professionals across the United States. The company's expertise spans carpet cleaning, area rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, textile restoration, water damage restoration, fire damage cleanup, mold remediation, and general maintenance supplies.

The enhanced website features several key improvements addressing the evolving needs of cleaning and restoration professionals:

Comprehensive Product Catalog: An extensive range of professional cleaning and restoration equipment, chemicals, tools, and accessories with clearly organized categories making it simple to locate specific products or discover new solutions.

Mobile-Optimized Experience: Recognizing that many cleaning professionals need to place orders while working in the field, the website prioritizes mobile users with responsive design ensuring full functionality across all devices.

Streamlined Ordering Process: The checkout system has been completely redesigned to reduce steps required to complete purchases, saving valuable time for busy professionals.

Enhanced Product Information: Each product listing includes detailed specifications, usage instructions, and compatibility information, helping customers make informed purchasing decisions.

One significant benefit is the company's generous Free Shipping program for all orders over $350, demonstrating Pemberton's commitment to providing value beyond competitive pricing and helping businesses manage operational costs effectively.

"Our customers have trusted us for over 50 years because we understand their business," Jim Pemberton continued. "This new website is another way we're investing in that relationship, making it easier than ever for cleaning and restoration professionals to get the supplies they need, when they need them."

Founded in 1973 by Lee Pemberton, the company has served the professional cleaning industry for over 50 years from its McKeesport, Pennsylvania headquarters, specializing in professional-grade supplies and expertise for carpet cleaners, restoration contractors, and maintenance professionals nationwide.

Contact Information:

Pemberton's Cleaning and Restoration Supply

5825 Smithfield St, McKeesport, PA 15135

Phone: (800) 342-2297

