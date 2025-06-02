HOOPP Appoints Reena Carter As New Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ms. Carter brings more than 20 years of financial leadership in Canada's pension industry

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Reena Carter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Reena has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and financial acumen, while making meaningful contributions to Canada's world-class pension industry over the course of her career,” said Annesley Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer, HOOPP.“On behalf of our Board of Trustees and senior leadership team, I would like to welcome Reena to the HOOPP team. I am confident she will play a key role in delivering on our strategy to ensure we fulfill our pension promise to our members.”

Ms. Carter joins HOOPP from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), where she served as Senior Managing Director of Portfolio Management and Operations. In this role, she led all operational functions, portfolio construction and the sustainable investing strategy for OMERS Infrastructure globally.

Since joining OMERS in 2003, Ms. Carter held progressively senior finance and audit roles, including Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Finance & Valuations; Executive Vice President, Global Head of Assurance & Advisory; and CFO of Borealis Infrastructure. She oversaw all finance and investment valuations matters, in addition to strategic planning, risk management, treasury, debt and tax compliance.

“I am excited to join a world-renowned organization dedicated to building a stronger financial future for more than 478,000 healthcare workers across Ontario,” said Ms. Carter.“HOOPP has consistently delivered strong results as a leading pension fund in Canada, which speaks to the commitment and stewardship of its Board, management team and employees. I look forward to working with Annesley and the entire team as we grow and evolve to continue meeting the needs of Ontario's healthcare community.”

Ms. Carter has held board positions at Bruce Power and LifeLabs and is currently on the boards of Cymbria Corporation and Teranet.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business, York University. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Business Valuator and a Chartered Director.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 700 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, physicians, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 478,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of more than $123 billion in assets that span multiple geographies and asset classes. HOOPP is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, paying more than $3 billion in pension benefits to retired Ontario healthcare workers annually.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP's mission to deliver on our pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

