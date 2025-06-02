Houzeo Rolls Out 'Share Listing' In Kansas And Socializes Real Estate Effortlessly

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houzeo's new feature enables Kansas buyers to share the homes they love with their loved ones with just one tap.

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, introduced its latest enhancement: the“Share Listing” feature. This rollout quickly followed its recent advancements in buyer tools. It offers a fast, simple method for sharing any property listing. Collaboration is easier than ever, via email and widely used social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home is a shared decision, requiring input, teamwork, and swift feedback from family and friends. Whether home shoppers are exploring homes for sale in Kansas City or looking for one-bed properties in Wichita, Houzeo's "Share Listing" feature makes discovering Kansas real estate a collaborative experience. One tap instantly sends listings to friends, family, or agents, eliminating cumbersome copying, pasting, or app switchingHow the "Share Listing" Feature Works:1. Email Sharing: Listings are sent as soon as the home buyer enters the recipient's email and their name.2. Social Sharing: Post listings directly to any preferred social media channels with one tap.3. Copy Link: Easily copy the listing URL to share through texts, chats, or anywhere else.Houzeo's Flat Fee MLS Kansas listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Over 10,166 houses are for sale in Kansas within Houzeo's robust database. It provides powerful features, such as IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent. Houzeo stands as the clear, modern alternative for Kansas' housing market .Buyers can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit their needs, book tours, and submit offers-all from their mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Jai Chavan

Houzeo Corp.

+1 844-448-0110

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.