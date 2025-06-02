403
Chestertons Reports 50% Surge In Commercial Leasing As Legal Reforms And Investor Confidence Accelerate UAE Real Estate Momentum
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Q1 2025 data reveals record-breaking office and retail leasing across the UAE, backed by 100% foreign ownership laws, tax incentives, and rising demand in key commercial hubs -p
Office leasing led the commercial sector, recording over 101,000 transactions - a 62.7% increase compared to Q1 2024 - while retail leasing saw 36,000 transactions, amounting to AED 3.4 billion. Land leasing also posted steady gains. The data points to robust corporate expansion, growing business formation, and sustained appetite for commercial space across key UAE zones. “Commercial real estate is no longer a peripheral category - it's at the centre of the UAE's next economic chapter,” said Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director of Chestertons.“What we're seeing is not a temporary rebound but a redefinition of the region's investment profile. From the performance of off-plan markets in Ras Al Khaimah to the legal reforms enabling long-term ownership, this is an ecosystem ready for scale.” These trends were unpacked during Chestertons' Commercial Conference held in May 2025, which brought together senior leaders across valuation, advisory, and legal practice. The panel included:
-
Andrew Elliott, Director of Commercial Agency
Benjamin Cullum, Head of Valuations and Advisory
Conor Henry, Director of Valuations and Advisory
Jake Wright, Director of Investment and Advisory
Michael Kortbawi, Corporate & Finance Law Expert (BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP)
-
100% foreign ownership across most mainland sectors
A newly introduced 9% federal corporate tax, with 0% options for qualifying free zone income structures
Expansion of investor-friendly zones such as RAKEZ, which is set to overtake JAFZA in activity
Long-term renewable lease models, digital incorporation platforms, and streamlined dispute resolution through RERA, DIFC, and specialized courts
Increasing demand for REITs, sale-and-leaseback structures, and institutional-grade commercial assets amid Grade A supply constraints
