Crosscountry Mortgage Ranked #1 Retail Mortgage Lender In The Nation For Second Consecutive Year

"We have a longstanding vision of becoming the most referred mortgage lender in every community we serve," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage. "It's a vision that has shaped our business and something we strive for every single day. Earning this ranking for the second year in a row isn't just about volume; it's about the impact we're making in communities across the nation. Helping more people achieve homeownership, especially in a complex market, is what drives us. We're proud of this achievement, but even more proud of the team behind it and the families we've helped along the way."

CCM, founded in 2003, has become a trusted destination for borrowers and top mortgage professionals alike, thanks to the company's culture centered around innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. The company's momentum continues to drive forward following a number of industry accolades, recently having 504 loan originators, the most for one lender, ranked on the 2025 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list and recognition of 45 loan officers being named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America list.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae (NMLS #3029). Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.